Coker Tire Offers Up To $110 Rebate On BFGoodrich Tires!

When it comes to putting BFGoodrich tires on your vintage or muscle car, the name Coker Tire is one of the first sources many enthusiasts seek out for the perfect tire for their ride. One of the main reasons for that is the extensive offerings of tires made available by the company.

Now, thanks to a special rebate offer made by the knowledgeable folks at Coker Tire, enthusiasts can get up to a $110 rebate when they buy a set of four or more BFGoodrich tires at Coker Tire. The rebate runs through July 11, 2023, and the company offers an extensive variety of BFGoodrich products, with applications reaching a 100-year range of vehicles so there is sure to be a perfect tire for your ride.

From Goodrich Silvertown Cords for Brass Era vehicles, all the way into the g-Force and K02 product lines for modern builds, the BFGoodrich product line offers excellent fitment for thousands of original and customized applications. For that vintage vibe, Coker Tire offers BFGs in a variety of sidewall treatments. Everything from wide-whitewalls, Goldline, Redline, and Raised White Letter sidewalls are available to make your hot rod, vintage, or muscle car stand out on the show field.

The company offers many BFG tires in a variety of styles including BFGoodrich Silvertown Bias Ply tires, BFGoodrich Silvertown Radial Tires, BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, and your late-model or resto-modded vintage car or truck won’t feel left out when looking for those modern BFGoodrich Performance tires (g-Force Sport Comp 2 and g-Force Comp 2 A/S), or off-road BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. No matter what you drive, it’s a rare occurrence if Coker Tire doesn’t have a new set of tires for your application!

Head over to the Coker Tire website and use the drop-down menu to find the perfect BFGoodrich tire for your application. Rebates will be issued via Visa Reward Card after rebate submission. Tire purchases of $799.99 and less will receive a $50 rebate and purchases of $800 or more will receive a $110 rebate. Some exclusions apply, so download and check out the rebate form for more details. After purchasing your new BFGoodrich tires from Coker Tire, be sure to download the rebate form to make every mile of the ride even sweeter.