Coker Tire Offers Up To $110 Rebate On BFGoodrich Tires!

Coker Tire Offers Up To $110 Rebate On BFGoodrich Tires!

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig June 30, 2023

When it comes to putting BFGoodrich tires on your vintage or muscle car, the name Coker Tire is one of the first sources many enthusiasts seek out for the perfect tire for their ride. One of the main reasons for that is the extensive offerings of tires made available by the company.

Corkey Coker

Corky Coker and the team at Coker Tire have acquired many of the original dies to reproduce a vast array of vintage tires as well as offering vintage-style tires in a radial tire design.

Now, thanks to a special rebate offer made by the knowledgeable folks at Coker Tire, enthusiasts can get up to a $110 rebate when they buy a set of four or more BFGoodrich tires at Coker Tire. The rebate runs through July 11, 2023, and the company offers an extensive variety of BFGoodrich products, with applications reaching a 100-year range of vehicles so there is sure to be a perfect tire for your ride.

Redline, Goldline, Raised White Letter, and even Wide-White BFGoodrich tires are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, including both radial and bias-ply applications.

From Goodrich Silvertown Cords for Brass Era vehicles, all the way into the g-Force and K02 product lines for modern builds, the BFGoodrich product line offers excellent fitment for thousands of original and customized applications. For that vintage vibe, Coker Tire offers BFGs in a variety of sidewall treatments. Everything from wide-whitewalls, Goldline, Redline, and Raised White Letter sidewalls are available to make your hot rod, vintage, or muscle car stand out on the show field.

The company offers many BFG tires in a variety of styles including BFGoodrich Silvertown Bias Ply tires, BFGoodrich Silvertown Radial Tires, BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, and your late-model or resto-modded vintage car or truck won’t feel left out when looking for those modern BFGoodrich Performance tires (g-Force Sport Comp 2 and g-Force Comp 2 A/S),  or off-road BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. No matter what you drive, it’s a rare occurrence if Coker Tire doesn’t have a new set of tires for your application!

BFGoodrich tire rebate form

Head over to the Coker Tire website and use the drop-down menu to find the perfect BFGoodrich tire for your application. Rebates will be issued via Visa Reward Card after rebate submission. Tire purchases of $799.99 and less will receive a $50 rebate and purchases of $800 or more will receive a $110 rebate. Some exclusions apply, so download and check out the rebate form for more details. After purchasing your new BFGoodrich tires from Coker Tire, be sure to download the rebate form to make every mile of the ride even sweeter.

Article Sources

BFGoodrich Tires
https://www.bfgoodrichtires.com
(877) 788-8899
Coker Tire
https://www.cokertire.com
(866) 516-3215
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading