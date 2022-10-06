COMP Cams Engine Break-In Oil Additive Protects Your Mill

New cars ain’t cheap. Many high-performance vehicles cost well over six figures these days. Not to mention, buying a pricey crate engine or undertaking an expensive rebuild of an existing motor.

Due to government regulations, oil manufacturers have recently removed zinc and many other additives from their motor oils. Using one of these, “off-the-shelf” brands of oil during the critical break-in process can lead to failure.

COMP Cams Engine Break-In Oil and Additive is designed to extend the durability of internal engine components including camshafts, valvetrain components, and all moving parts in your new or rebuilt engine. They use a unique blend of extreme pressure additives no longer available in, “off-the-shelf” motor oils. COMP Cams Engine Break-In Oil provides added protection during the break-in process and is compatible with any petroleum, synthetic, or blended motor oil.

Improve surface mating of the rotating assembly, rod journals, piston rings, valve guides, cam, and lifters, etc.

Protect all internal engine components, including both flat tappet and roller valve trains.

The proprietary additive package includes optimum amounts of ZDDP (Zinc & Phosphorus), Molybdenum, and detergents.

Require no additives or supplements for maximum protection

Compatible with gasoline, methanol, and high-octane race fuels.

The Edelbrock Group was created in 2020 with the merging of two performance aftermarket legends, Edelbrock and COMP Performance Group. Both companies, acquired by operations-focused private equity firm Industrial Opportunity Partners (IOP), represent nearly 130 years of business, building some of the world’s best-known performance parts for racers and enthusiasts across the globe.

Headquartered in Olive Branch, Mississippi, Edelbrock Group includes five power brands and several subsidiary brands with manufacturing facilities stretching across the United States. Thanks to this combination of resources and some of the world’s most dedicated and passionate people, brands like Edelbrock, COMP Cams, FAST (Fuel Air Spark Technology), TCI, and Russell Performance dominate the automotive aftermarket with exceptional valve train, drivetrain, supercharger, electronic fuel injection, intake manifold, carburetor, cylinder heads, and specialty tools products.