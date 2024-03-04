Coyote-Powered Fox Body Knocks On The 2,500 Horsepower Door

We’ve all witnessed the impressive horsepower numbers the Coyote platform can produce. Numerous Coyote engines have burst through the 2,000 horsepower barrier, leaving their mark in the record books at drag and drive events in the previous few years. Now, another notable contender has joined their ranks. Dubbed “Cocomelon,” this Fox Body belongs to FM Motorsports and serves as their shop car. Recently, it underwent tuning on the dyno rollers, and once again, the Coyote engine had the internet shaking, as the Fox Body Mustang spun the drums.

Purpose Built, Performance Driven

The FM Motorsports car serves not only as their marketing ploy to showcase their building talents but also as a weapon in the Extreme 28 class and events such as the Mod Nationals. The 5.2-liter Predator block, built by Fast Forward Racing Engines, features a stock Boss crank and is equipped with Gen-3 Coyote heads. The engine receives a healthy dose of boost from a pair of Precision 8085 turbos. Keeping the combination intact and preventing orbital launching of products is a FuelTech ECU with Eric Gold at the helm.

The Coyote-based engine is backed by an M&M three-speed lockup transmission with a Cameron’s converter inside. Although the newest setup has not been track-tested, the car has previously run as fast as 6.46 seconds at 211.65 mph in the quarter-mile. The newest combination delivers an impressive 2,493 horsepower alongside a massive 1,734 lb-ft of torque.

Trick Up Their Sleeves

While the FM Motorsports’ Fox Body Mustang is well known within the Extreme 28 class, we’re excited for the racing season to begin and see what Brayhan Ferrero and the team at FM Motorsports can do. If you were around for the Mod Nationals 2021 event, then you know the team will always keep a few secrets and a trick up their sleeves to keep things interesting.