Digital Cooling — Delta PAG Digital Cooling Fan Controller

jeffsmith
By Jeff Smith December 21, 2022

The typical way to control an electric fan is with a simple temperature switch in the cylinder head tied to a relay that powers the fan. Been there, done that. But if you’re looking for a little bit more sophistication, Delta PAG offers this interesting controller. It’s designed as a stand-alone piece for Delta PAG’s brushless electric fans but it can also be used to drive traditional brushed fans when combined with the appropriate fused relays.

The Delta PAG unit is robust enough to be mounted under the hood or in the cockpit where the digital display can be used as a very accurate digital temperature gauge. The display provides control over two separate fans and with brushless fans can be used to ramp the speed up as engine temperature rises much like OE fans

The Delta PAG electronic fan controller offers a digital display and control that can be mounted either under the hood or in the cockpit where the unit can be used as a highly accurate temperature display. This unit will control either brushless or the more traditional brushed cooling fans.

On and off temperatures can be set independently for both fans, which offers more accurate coolant temperature control. Additionally, a separate control feature will turn one or both fans on when the A/C is engaged, to help the A/C Condenser regardless of coolant temperature. The display can be toggled between Fahrenheit and Celsius and fan speed can also be controlled with simple buttons on the face of the controller.

jeffsmith

About the author

Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith, a 35-year veteran of automotive journalism, comes to Power Automedia after serving as the senior technical editor at Car Craft magazine. An Iowa native, Smith served a variety of roles at Car Craft before moving to the senior editor role at Hot Rod and Chevy High Performance, and ultimately returning to Car Craft. An accomplished engine builder and technical expert, he will focus on the tech-heavy content that is the foundation of EngineLabs.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading