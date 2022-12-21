Digital Cooling — Delta PAG Digital Cooling Fan Controller

The typical way to control an electric fan is with a simple temperature switch in the cylinder head tied to a relay that powers the fan. Been there, done that. But if you’re looking for a little bit more sophistication, Delta PAG offers this interesting controller. It’s designed as a stand-alone piece for Delta PAG’s brushless electric fans but it can also be used to drive traditional brushed fans when combined with the appropriate fused relays.

The Delta PAG unit is robust enough to be mounted under the hood or in the cockpit where the digital display can be used as a very accurate digital temperature gauge. The display provides control over two separate fans and with brushless fans can be used to ramp the speed up as engine temperature rises much like OE fans

On and off temperatures can be set independently for both fans, which offers more accurate coolant temperature control. Additionally, a separate control feature will turn one or both fans on when the A/C is engaged, to help the A/C Condenser regardless of coolant temperature. The display can be toggled between Fahrenheit and Celsius and fan speed can also be controlled with simple buttons on the face of the controller.