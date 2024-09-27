Electronic fuel injection in automobiles has been around since the late 1950s, with Rochester and Bendix units available on Chevys and select Mopars. Over 30 years later, virtually all major manufacturers the world over had embraced EFI technology. And some 30 years after that, NHRA mandated its use in Pro Stock. But carburetors are far from dead, as thousands of Sportsman racers, and E.T. Bracket competitors will readily attest to.

The data available from digital systems can be of great benefit to assist in optimizing the performance of fuel injected engines. However, digital technology also brings plenty to the table for racers with carbureted powerplants. Thanks to all of the available sensors on the market and wiring technology, you can get a digital dash to work with a carbureted engine.

Digital display systems have been available in the automotive aftermarket for many years now. First came the Racepak IQ3, which was followed by the Holley EFI digital dash. One company that has facilitated the use of contemporary digital displays in many of drag racing’s most popular doorslammer cars of the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s is Classic Dash. The Carson City, Nevada-based manufacturer has developed bolt-in panels made of rugged ABS composite material that accommodates various Holley and RacePak units.

“To retain a factory look and facilitate easy installation, our panels precisely match the originals, but given size limitations some applications are limited, to employing the Racepak IQ3 or Holley EFI 6.86-inch display while others can accommodate the larger 12.3-inch Holley unit. We have dash panels for virtually all popular early Camaros, Novas, Chevelles, early and Fox Mustangs, a wide range of Mopars, plus Pontiac Firebirds. And given the booming popularity of classic trucks, we have many units for those applications, too,” explains Classic Dash President Greg Wambold.

Both Racepak and Holley digital displays can be configured by the user and have programmable function indicators, like shift and warning lights. The Racepak IQ3 can display up to 28 inputs on four pages. Both the 6.86 and 12.3-inch Holley displays have 1280×480 resolution and a smartphone-style touchscreen interface. They come with a choice of 16 different backgrounds preloaded on the device, with custom options available. These features are great for those with a carburated engine who want to have a sleek dash in their vehicle.

In addition to viewing gauge read-outs, the unit allows for configuring a switch panel that facilitates activating a fuel pump or arming a nitrous oxide system by touching the screen. There’s shift light option too.

While you can configure the panel to look like analog gauges, there’s one really important feature that elevates digital panels to a whole new level; the ability to record the data. You can program the Holley EFI to record whatever data you want to its 1GB of internal memory, while an integrated microSD slot also lets you add massive amounts of on-board storage. You can also log the data on a USB flash drive. These are great features for those who want more data to tune their carbureted engine.

Many sensors can be integrated into the system to provide racers with valuable tuning information. These include:

Air Temperature

Coolant Temperature

Exhaust Gas Temperature

G-force (acceleration)

Liquid pressure (fuel, oil, nitrous)

Manifold pressure

Throttle position

Timing (Hall Effects sensor)

Wideband (oxygen)

The Racepak system can be bundled to include the ability to monitor engine rpm, driveshaft rpm, transbrake release, water temperature, oil press, and voltage. The datalink II software included with IQ3 Drag dash provides professional-level data analysis capabilities but in an easy-to-learn format. Data can be recorded via six external V-net sensors.

Needless to say, savvy racers can utilize this information to optimize performance under a wide range of circumstances.

Now that you know how valuable a digital display system can be in racing with a carbureted engine, you might want to see how the unit(s) look in your particular vehicle. You can go to Classic Dash’s website and toggle through the variations for almost any year/make/model car or truck. Classic Dash can provide you with anything from a bare panel to a complete system with Holley EFI or Racepak digital gauges. Personalized technical assistance is available by calling 866-882-3525.