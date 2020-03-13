Discovery Channel & Galpin Auto Sports Driven To Save Auto History

By JP Emerson March 13, 2020

Galpin Auto Sports, the world-famous customization shop perhaps known most recently for showcasing their one-of-a-kind radical automotive creations on television’s “Pimp My Ride” program, is about to make television history again.

Galpin Motors, Inc. President and COO Beau Boeckmann, custom car builder Dave Shuten, and customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin are revving their engines to save automotive history and rescue car culture from oblivion in the brand-new Discovery Channel series DRIVEN, premiering Monday, March 30th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Beau Boeckmann, Mike Martin, and Dave Shuten posing with a diagonal Redd Wrecker.

In the series premiere, Beau Boeckmann and the Galpin crew resurrect a one-of-a-kind Pantera gifted from Alejandro De Tomaso which Carroll Shelby hot-rodded for a secret project with Lee Iacocca. With a focus on vehicle performance and car culture, the Galpin crew will take part in some of the biggest competitions, test their vehicles on the toughest tracks, and unveil some of the craziest, most important cars to people around the world.

Boeckmann, who grew up on the showroom floors of Galpin dealerships and is the mastermind behind Galpin Auto Sports’ entire operation, is passionate about all things automotive and is notorious in the motor world for doing anything to find rare, historical cars and original customs.

Builder Dave Shuten created the Galpin Speed Shop and has spent years restoring classic automobiles such as the infamous Pink Panthermobile, and constructed custom cars like the Iron Orchid, a one-off period-correct ’34 Ford 5-window coupe.

Customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin has made a career of building and wiring outrageous projects and became a household name when his crazy ideas were brought to life on MTV’s “Pimp My Ride.”

Together, these three masters of motor will uncover historic and unique cars to rebuild and reintroduce back into the automotive history books. Mark your calendar!

About the author

JP Emerson

My affliction with vintage iron is matched only by my knowledge of classic Rock ’N Roll. Although a heavy lean to all things Ford blue, I have a sharp appreciation for all makes and models, especially those that gulp gas and drop oil to mark their territory. Having provided work for multiple magazines, manufacturers, SEMA, and a top secret list of celebrity and auto insiders, I understand the bond between cars and owners.
Read My Articles
 

