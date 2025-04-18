Easily Design A Custom Bench Seat With TMI’s Online Tool

Picking out the perfect custom bench seat for a classic car or truck often involves guesswork, especially trying to picture how different colors and patterns will look together. TMI Products, known for custom auto interiors, just made that process much easier by adding bench seat design capabilities to its popular online tool.

TMI updated its website’s design tool, which helps customers visualize custom bucket seats and door panels. The big news with this latest enhancement is that it allows people working on vehicles with bench seats to use the same powerful visualization features. Now, owners of classic trucks or cars needing a bench seat can digitally design their own online.

This tool lets anyone easily experiment with TMI’s huge range of interior options on their computer or tablet. Builders choose an appropriate bench seat style after selecting the vehicle’s year and model. From there, they can click through various materials like vinyl or leather, sample countless color combinations, try different stitching patterns (including popular diamond designs like DDL and AR2), and even pick matching thread colors.

As users make these choices, the online tool displays a clear image showing how the finished bench seat will appear. If TMI offers matching molded door panels for that specific vehicle, those also appear alongside the seat design, providing a helpful preview of how the components look together. When satisfied with their creation, users can save or email a picture of the design.

The updated tool also simplifies the ordering process. Once a bench seat design is finished, the configurator generates a list detailing all the selected options along with the final price. It also identifies the correct vehicle-specific mounting brackets needed for installation (which TMI sells separately).

Customers can then choose to add their personalized bench seat configuration directly to their online shopping cart. TMI plans to add its newer Sport H and Sport Q patterns to the tool later this year.

Trying to perfectly match colors and styles for a custom bench seat sight unseen might be disconcerting. TMI’s improved online design tool aims to remove that uncertainty, giving owners a much easier way to visually create and then order the exact custom bench seat they envision for their classic ride.