Easily Design A Custom Bench Seat With TMI’s Online Tool

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong April 18, 2025

Picking out the perfect custom bench seat for a classic car or truck often involves guesswork, especially trying to picture how different colors and patterns will look together. TMI Products, known for custom auto interiors, just made that process much easier by adding bench seat design capabilities to its popular online tool.

TMI updated its website’s design tool, which helps customers visualize custom bucket seats and door panels. The big news with this latest enhancement is that it allows people working on vehicles with bench seats to use the same powerful visualization features. Now, owners of classic trucks or cars needing a bench seat can digitally design their own online.

This tool lets anyone easily experiment with TMI’s huge range of interior options on their computer or tablet. Builders choose an appropriate bench seat style after selecting the vehicle’s year and model. From there, they can click through various materials like vinyl or leather, sample countless color combinations, try different stitching patterns (including popular diamond designs like DDL and AR2), and even pick matching thread colors.

As users make these choices, the online tool displays a clear image showing how the finished bench seat will appear. If TMI offers matching molded door panels for that specific vehicle, those also appear alongside the seat design, providing a helpful preview of how the components look together. When satisfied with their creation, users can save or email a picture of the design.

The updated tool also simplifies the ordering process. Once a bench seat design is finished, the configurator generates a list detailing all the selected options along with the final price. It also identifies the correct vehicle-specific mounting brackets needed for installation (which TMI sells separately).

Customers can then choose to add their personalized bench seat configuration directly to their online shopping cart. TMI plans to add its newer Sport H and Sport Q patterns to the tool later this year.

Trying to perfectly match colors and styles for a custom bench seat sight unseen might be disconcerting. TMI’s improved online design tool aims to remove that uncertainty, giving owners a much easier way to visually create and then order the exact custom bench seat they envision for their classic ride.

Article Sources

TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996

More Stories

Clear Your Codes For A Lifetime With Gearwrench’s Scan Tool

News

Clear Your Codes For A Lifetime With Gearwrench’s Scan Tool

Easily Design A Custom Bench Seat With TMI’s Online Tool

News

Easily Design A Custom Bench Seat With TMI’s Online Tool

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading