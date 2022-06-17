Edelbrock Group Opens Its Doors In Mississippi

The Edelbrock name has been a staple in the automotive performance industry since the late 1930s. At that time, Vic Edelbrock, its founder, built high-performance parts while testing them on his own Ford roadster. So while the company might have started from a humble beginning, Edelbrock has continued to grow over the years becoming a powerhouse.

Two years ago, in 2020, Edelbrock hit another milestone on the timeline. The California performance company merged with another industry icon, COMP Performance Group, the parent company to TCI, FAST, RHS, ZEX, Lunati, and others. Edelbrock also decided to move its headquarters out of California and to Mississippi during this merger. However, a complete renovation would need to be completed before they could relocate. As you can imagine, relocating a massive company is no small task, and neither is renovation. However, the plan came together last weekend as the Edelbrock Group opened its doors and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The Edelbrock Group cannot fully express how special the day was, and how grateful we are to every single person who attended Friday and/or Sunday. We are thrilled to now officially call Olive Branch home!

To celebrate, Edelbrock invited six-time Top Fuel World Champion Clay Millican to the party. And party he did as he and his crew fired up the Top Fuel machine in the parking lot. In addition, employees and guests could tour the new facility, including offices, production, and warehousing areas.

Edelbrock Group Quick Stats:

Corporate Revenue – $235,000,000

Manufacturing Space – 457,000 sq. feet

Distribution Space – 200,000 sq. feet

Seven Manufacturing Facilities

One Distribution Centers

Despite a bit of rain, the grand opening was a massive success for Edelbrock. And after taking a day to “refuel,” Edelbrock even hosted a cruise-in to celebrate. Attendees arrived from all over, including from New Zealand. Over 400 vehicles made the cruise-in, and about 360 people received a tour of the new facility.

For more information on this event, be sure and visit Edelbrock.com.