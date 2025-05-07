Embrace Your Villain Era With The Transformers Decepticon Barricade

Ever watch a movie with some cool cars and think, “I wish I could own that car”? For fans of the Transformers movie franchise, that chance just arrived. But here’s the catch: only if the car you dreamed of was the villainous Decepticon police cruiser “Barricade.” The actual screen-used 2016 Ford Mustang GT from Transformers: The Last Knight is listed for sale.

This isn’t merely a replica; the seller stated that this is one of the genuine custom-built Mustangs used during the filming of the Michael Bay movie.

To transform the standard Mustang GT into the menacing Barricade character, the film crew fitted an aggressive custom body kit, applied police-style graphics, and added the Decepticon’s signature “To Punish and Enslave” motto onto the fenders.

Adding to its authenticity, the car reportedly retains all the functional police-style lights exactly as they were wired and used during production. It has remained preserved in its movie specification since filming wrapped, showing only 800 miles on the odometer. Crucially for collectors, the vehicle comes with full documentation verifying its screen use, including certification paperwork signed by director Michael Bay.

While its exterior screams Decepticon police cruiser, underneath, it’s still rooted in Ford performance. The base vehicle is a 2016 Mustang GT, powered by Ford’s first-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which produced 435 horsepower in stock form that year.

This particular movie car also features an engaging six-speed manual transmission. The listing photos show the interior appears largely standard Mustang GT as well, finished in black.

Movie cars often lead hard lives during filming, and finding functional, surviving examples available for private ownership can be rare. This Barricade Mustang represents one of those scarce opportunities to acquire a documented, screen-used vehicle from a major Hollywood blockbuster franchise.

As one of the few genuine surviving cars used in the Transformers films, this Barricade Mustang presents a unique collecting opportunity. It’s fully documented, functional, and ready for its next owner, and you can find out more here.

For the right price, someone gets to drive home a verified piece of movie history, though sadly, insiders confirm the robot-transforming feature is probably not included. You likely just get the menacing Mustang… or maybe you get the Decepticon?