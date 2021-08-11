Event Alert: Annual Design Engineering Inc Cruise-In August 21, 2021

If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday, August 21, 2021, why don’t you enjoy a traditional rite of summer as Design Engineering Inc. (DEI), in partnership with the city of Avon Lake, Ohio, hosts its annual DEI Cruise-In?

Offering wholesome fun for the entire family, the cruise-in will feature food, music, and, of course, the hottest cars, trucks, SUVs, race cars, motorcycles, and classic vehicles around.

“We’re inviting the entire community to come out and enjoy a Saturday evening of great cars and family fun,” said Steve Garrett, creative director at DEI. “Community cruise-ins are a great way to meet your neighbors and take a walk down memory lane. Plus, the first 300 participants will receive a free commemorative gift!”

The cruise-in is free and open to the public and will be held at the Weiss Baseball Fields, 33401 Webber Road, across from DEI headquarters. Activities will include music, food vendors, and much more.

This year, the Cruise-In will also serve as a fundraiser for Valor Home of Lorain County—a transitional housing program for homeless male veterans. Funds will be raised through a $10 donation for anyone wanting to show a vehicle, with all years, makes, models, and styles eligible to participate. “Whatever you have is welcome,” Garrett said.

Originally hosted on the DEI premises beginning in 2016, the cruise-in gained the attention of city officials when cars and trucks circled the block waiting to enter the parking lot. The city of Avon Lake now serves as an official event partner.

For more information about the annual DEI Cruise-In and how to register a vehicle, visit facebook.com/DEIcruisein.

ABOUT DESIGN ENGINEERING, INC.

Celebrating more than 25 years of innovation, Design Engineering, Inc. (DEI) is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-performance innovative heat and sound control products.

Located in Avon Lake, Ohio, DEI sells worldwide to a large number of commercial markets. Applications range from automotive, race, V-Twin, sportbike/metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 volt/car, industrial, marine, and aeronautical. For more information, visit them online at www.designengineering.com.