If you’re a Ford enthusiast, get ready for the ultimate celebration of Mustangs! Mustang Week Texas takes over the Houston/Galveston area from April 24-27, 2025, bringing together the Mustang community for an action-packed lineup of events. Whether you love high-speed action, custom builds, or simply enjoying the camaraderie of fellow Mustang fans, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

A Week Packed with Excitement

The event schedule is stacked with iInsane experiences and social gatherings, including:

Track Day Presented by TREMEC – Push your Mustang to the limits on a professional track.

All-Ford Drag Day Presented by HP Tuners – Watch (or participate in) thrilling drag- race classes that every Ford will fit in.

Multiple Mustang Meets – Connect with other enthusiasts at various meetups throughout the week.

The Official Mustang Week Texas Car Show Presented by Late Model Restoration – The main event featuring over 1,500 Mustangs in one incredible show

If you’re anywhere near Texas in late April, this is the event to be at. Grab your tickets now!

The Main Event: Mustang Week Texas Car Show 2025

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, the spotlight shines on the Mustang Week Texas Car Show, hosted at the stunning Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas. Presented by Late Model Restoration, this event will feature an awesome lineup of Mustangs, from vintage legends to modern-day powerhouses.

Why You Need to Be There

This isn’t just any car show—it’s a full-on Mustang experience loaded with activities for everyone:

Vendor Showcase: Explore the latest Mustang performance parts, accessories, and gear from industry leaders like Ford, Boostane, HP Tuners, and Carroll Shelby Racing, and more.

VMP Dyno Challenge: Think your Mustang has serious horsepower? Prove it on the VMP Performance Mobile Dyno and get your performance numbers locked in.

Exclusive Mustang Week Texas Merch: Stock up on official Mustang Week Texas gear from vendors like RTR Vehicles—shirts, hats, hoodies, and more!

Meet & Greets with Mustang Icons: Get up close with renowned Mustang drivers and influencers like Vaughn Gittin Jr., Morgan Drifts, Ben Hobson, and others .

Family – Friendly Fun: This event isn’t just for car enthusiasts! Enjoy carnival games, dedicated kid zones, and interactive exhibits .

Live Music & Entertainment: No car show is complete without great music. Expect a mix of genres to keep the energy high throughout the event.

Delicious Food & Drinks: From Texas BBQ to gourmet fusion eats , you’ll find top local food trucks on-site to satisfy every craving.

Saturday’s Mustang Showdown: Awards & Recognition

With more than 1,500 Mustangs on display, competition will be fierce for top honors across multiple categories. The awards breakdown includes:

Best of Show Awards:

Vintage Mustang Best of Show

Retro Mustang Best of Show

Modern Mustang Best of Show

Generation-Specific Awards:

1964 ½-1966 Mustang

1967-1968 Mustang

1969-1970 Mustang

1971-1973 Mustang

1974-1978 Mustang

1979-1986 Mustang

1987-1993 Mustang

1994-1998 Mustang

1999-2004 Mustang

2005-2009 Mustang

2010-2014 Mustang

2015-2023 Mustang

2024-2025 Mustang

1969-1971 Boss

1969-1973 Mach 1

1993 SVT Cobra

1994-1998 SVT Cobra

2012-2013 Boss

2008 Bullitt

1999-2004 SVT Cobra

2003-2004 Mach 1

2001 Bullitt

2021+ Mach 1

2019-2020 Bullitt

1965-1970 Shelby

2005-2025 Shelby

Roush

Saleen

EcoBoost Mustang

Race/Competition Vehicle

Open (Steeda, RTR, Hennessey)

FordMuscle.com Texas 10

A special selection of standout Mustangs chosen at official events, and voted on by fans online after Mustang Week Texas, to determine the ultimate Mustang of Texas.

50 Outstanding Mustangs: Recognizing exceptional craftsmanship, modifications, and unique builds.

Last year’s “Great 8” winner, the Frankenboss, will also be honored on stage alongside this year’s top winners.

Don’t Miss Out!

Mustang Week Texas 2025 isn’t just another car show—it’s the Mustang event of the year. Whether you’re an owner, collector, or simply a fan of the legendary pony car, this event promises an unforgettable experience. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

📅 Mark your calendar: April 24-27, 2025

📍 Location: Moody Gardens, Galveston, Texas

🎟️ Register for the car show now!

Join thousands of fellow Mustang enthusiasts in celebrating the legacy and future of America’s favorite muscle car. We’ll see you in Galveston!