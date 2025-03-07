If you’re a Ford enthusiast, get ready for the ultimate celebration of Mustangs! Mustang Week Texas takes over the Houston/Galveston area from April 24-27, 2025, bringing together the Mustang community for an action-packed lineup of events. Whether you love high-speed action, custom builds, or simply enjoying the camaraderie of fellow Mustang fans, this is one event you won’t want to miss.
A Week Packed with Excitement
The event schedule is stacked with iInsane experiences and social gatherings, including:
- Track Day Presented by TREMEC – Push your Mustang to the limits on a professional track.
- All-Ford Drag Day Presented by HP Tuners – Watch (or participate in) thrilling drag- race classes that every Ford will fit in.
- Multiple Mustang Meets – Connect with other enthusiasts at various meetups throughout the week.
- The Official Mustang Week Texas Car Show Presented by Late Model Restoration – The main event featuring over 1,500 Mustangs in one incredible show
If you’re anywhere near Texas in late April, this is the event to be at. Grab your tickets now!
The Main Event: Mustang Week Texas Car Show 2025
On Saturday, April 26, 2025, the spotlight shines on the Mustang Week Texas Car Show, hosted at the stunning Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas. Presented by Late Model Restoration, this event will feature an awesome lineup of Mustangs, from vintage legends to modern-day powerhouses.
Why You Need to Be There
This isn’t just any car show—it’s a full-on Mustang experience loaded with activities for everyone:
- Vendor Showcase: Explore the latest Mustang performance parts, accessories, and gear from industry leaders like Ford, Boostane, HP Tuners, and Carroll Shelby Racing, and more.
- VMP Dyno Challenge: Think your Mustang has serious horsepower? Prove it on the VMP Performance Mobile Dyno and get your performance numbers locked in.
- Exclusive Mustang Week Texas Merch: Stock up on official Mustang Week Texas gear from vendors like RTR Vehicles—shirts, hats, hoodies, and more!
- Meet & Greets with Mustang Icons: Get up close with renowned Mustang drivers and influencers like Vaughn Gittin Jr., Morgan Drifts, Ben Hobson, and others.
- Family – Friendly Fun: This event isn’t just for car enthusiasts! Enjoy carnival games, dedicated kid zones, and interactive exhibits.
- Live Music & Entertainment: No car show is complete without great music. Expect a mix of genres to keep the energy high throughout the event.
- Delicious Food & Drinks: From Texas BBQ to gourmet fusion eats, you’ll find top local food trucks on-site to satisfy every craving.
Saturday’s Mustang Showdown: Awards & Recognition
With more than 1,500 Mustangs on display, competition will be fierce for top honors across multiple categories. The awards breakdown includes:
Best of Show Awards:
- Vintage Mustang Best of Show
- Retro Mustang Best of Show
- Modern Mustang Best of Show
Generation-Specific Awards:
- 1964 ½-1966 Mustang
- 1967-1968 Mustang
- 1969-1970 Mustang
- 1971-1973 Mustang
- 1974-1978 Mustang
- 1979-1986 Mustang
- 1987-1993 Mustang
- 1994-1998 Mustang
- 1999-2004 Mustang
- 2005-2009 Mustang
- 2010-2014 Mustang
- 2015-2023 Mustang
- 2024-2025 Mustang
- 1969-1971 Boss
- 1969-1973 Mach 1
- 1993 SVT Cobra
- 1994-1998 SVT Cobra
- 2012-2013 Boss
- 2008 Bullitt
- 1999-2004 SVT Cobra
- 2003-2004 Mach 1
- 2001 Bullitt
- 2021+ Mach 1
- 2019-2020 Bullitt
- 1965-1970 Shelby
- 2005-2025 Shelby
- Roush
- Saleen
- EcoBoost Mustang
- Race/Competition Vehicle
- Open (Steeda, RTR, Hennessey)
FordMuscle.com Texas 10
A special selection of standout Mustangs chosen at official events, and voted on by fans online after Mustang Week Texas, to determine the ultimate Mustang of Texas.
50 Outstanding Mustangs: Recognizing exceptional craftsmanship, modifications, and unique builds.
Last year’s “Great 8” winner, the Frankenboss, will also be honored on stage alongside this year’s top winners.
Don’t Miss Out!
Mustang Week Texas 2025 isn’t just another car show—it’s the Mustang event of the year. Whether you’re an owner, collector, or simply a fan of the legendary pony car, this event promises an unforgettable experience. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
📅 Mark your calendar: April 24-27, 2025
📍 Location: Moody Gardens, Galveston, Texas
🎟️ Register for the car show now!
Join thousands of fellow Mustang enthusiasts in celebrating the legacy and future of America’s favorite muscle car. We’ll see you in Galveston!