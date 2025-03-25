Holley’s Ford Fest Promises Potent Drag Racing Payouts

By Mary Lendzion March 25, 2025

There are many reasons why motorsports events, like Holley’s Ford Fest, resonate with racers. For some, it is the competition, for others, it is the camaraderie, and for most, it is the exceptionally engaging experience and entertainment. Of course, a potent payout for the winners doesn’t hurt.

We are happy to be able to keep payouts comparable to what they were in the NMRA, and to bring some new classes to the event to attract more Fords than ever… — Bill Tichenor, Holley

The annual Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival is celebrated for offering a combination of those things, making this year’s event, September 25-27 at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, highly anticipated. Racers and fans can expect to see drag racing, drifting, a car show, an off-road experience, purpose-built Ford Crown Victorias racing on an oval track, a burnout contest, an autocross, a swap meet, and more.

Photo Credit: Holley Performance Brands

There has been a lot of talk about the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival, especially among racers displaced by the closure of NMRA, and that ramped up with the recent announcement of payouts for the drag racing categories at the event billed as “A Celebration of Anything and Everything Powered By A Ford Engine.”

Holley Ford Fest Drag Racing Payouts

Ultra Ford: $5,000 to win
Coyote Stock: $3,000 to win
Cobra Jet Festival: $3,000 to win
Stick Shift Shootout: $2,000 to win
Street Race 8.60: $2,000 to win
Street Bandit 10.10: $2,000 to win
Truck No/Time: Eighth-mile, $2,000 to win
Godzilla Invasion: $1,500 to win
Factory Stock: $1,500 to win
Open Comp: $1,500 to win
Super Stang: $1,500 to win
Truck & Suv: Open Comp format, $1,500 to win
True Street (Drag and Drive): $1,000 to win, with payouts for 8.50, 9.00, 10.00, 11.00, 12.00, 13.00, 14.00, 15.00
King of the Street: True Street Top 8 compete for $1,500 to win
Fast Ford (Bracket 1): Electronics, eighth-mile, $1,200 to win
Quick Ford (Bracket 2): No Electronics, eighth-mile, $1,200 to win
Street Ford ( Bracket 3) Quarter-Mile: $1,000 to win

“We are happy to be able to keep payouts comparable to what they were in the NMRA, and to bring some new classes to the event to attract more Fords than ever,” Bill Tichenor, Director of Marketing at Holley, told us. “Like any other Holley event, we want to make it super over-the-top with a lot of stuff going on, and we want it to be the most action-packed Ford motorsports event of the year. I hope that Ford racers take this event and make it their own so that we can make it bigger every year.”

For more information about the Holley Ford Fest, visit the official site here.

 

 

Article Sources

Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553
About the author

Mary Lendzion

Mary Lendzion grew up watching her brothers and father work on their muscle cars in Detroit before going on to race her own Mustang. Formerly a writer at the Detroit Free Press, Mary handles media and public relations for Summit Motorsports Park.
Read My Articles

