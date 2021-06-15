Fabulous Fords and Shelbys to Hit the Block at Barrett-Jackson

As readers of FordMuscle and Street Muscle Magazine doubtlessly know, Barrett-Jackson produces some of the most sensational auctions there are, featuring many of the world’s top classic, collector, exotic, and muscle cars.

This year’s event in Las Vegas on June 17-19 will be no exception, and Ford and Shelby fanatics will definitely have something to cheer about. Crossing the block will be five sensational models from the House of the Blue Oval that are guaranteed to fetch top money and startle with their flawless condition.

First up will be lot number 462, a 1965 AC Cobra Roadster. Finished in classic Shelby Cobalt Blue with a black interior, the car is equipped with the numbers-matching 289ci engine mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. This Cobra is listed in the Shelby Registry and is offered from the Richard and Cynthia Grey Collection with no reserve.

Next up will be lot number 728, a 1968 Shelby GT500KR. Powered by the legendary 428 cubic-inch Ford Cobra-Jet V8 and featuring a 4-speed Toploader manual transmission, this car is one of just 1053 Fastbacks produced that year.

Finished in eye-popping Candy Apple Red over a black interior, this King of the Road is outfitted with knitted Decor bucket seats, air conditioning, GT Equipment Group, Visibility Group, Sport Deck rear seal, and the Interior Decor Group.

This Triple Crown-awarded GT500 has been covered in feature articles by Mustang Monthly as well as Mustang Times magazine and comes with a Marti Report. It was professionally restored by a Shelby expert in 2010 and would go on to win the “Trifecta” of judged Shelby events that summer. Awards include top honors at the Mid-America meet in Tulsa, OK, plus Gold at the Mustang Club of America Grand National in Bellevue, WA, and Gold at the Sonoma, CA, SAAC-35 convention.

It is offered with no reserve.

Lot number 749, is a 2019 Ford GT. Finished in a stunning Liquid Red Tri-Coat over a Dark Energy interior, the car features over $50,000 in desirable options including alloy overtop stripes, 6-point harness anchors, exterior carbon-fiber package, 20-inch gloss exposed carbon-fiber wheels, and car cover.

The auction includes a custom-made Intech all purpose-built trailer, the factory window sticker, build book, and other items.

Lot #750 consists of an all-new, officially licensed 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition. Hand-built from one of only two shops in the world licensed to build them, this is the “Midnight Edition” of the car seen in the 2000 film, Gone in 60 Seconds, featuring a reverse paint scheme of Black exterior paint with movie-correct 44490 Pepper Gray stripes.

With less than 250 test miles, this build is powered by an all-new 408ci Ford small-block V8 engine producing 450hp mated to a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission. It comes with many optional upgrades such as R3 Performance Products independent front suspension, frame connectors and 4-link rear suspension with power rack & pinion steering, modular 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears, and adjustable coilover shocks and Wilwood disc brakes all the way around.

This Eleanor Tribute Edition includes a framed “Gone in 60 Seconds” movie poster with autographs and photos from Nicholas Cage, officially licensed certificate signed by Movie Producer Denice Shakarian Halicki, VIN plate, and emblems, and a full-color start-to-finish build book.

Finally, Lot 758 is another stunning 1968 Shelby GT500KR. This gorgeous KR pairs the original matching-numbers 428ci Cobra Jet V8 engine with a C6 Select-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission. Covered in lovely, iconic Highland Green paint over a black deluxe bucket-seat interior, this car is equipped with some desirable options including air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes. Carroll Shelby’s autograph adorns the glove box door.

This KR rolls on Goodyear/Shelby Speedway 350 bias-ply blackwall tires wrapped around Shelby’s optional 10-spoke aluminum wheels.

The history of this Shelby GT500KR is well-documented in the Shelby Registry.

Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Las Vegas Auction will be held at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.