Final Sixth-Generation Ford Mustang Rolls Off The Assembly Line

When the S650 Mustang was released in September 2022, we all knew the end of the line was near for the sixth-generation Mustang that originally began in 2015. Although it was not the first Mustang with a Coyote engine, as that was featured in the previous S197, it was the first to combine the powerful powerplant with an independent rear suspension in a modern chassis.

From an enthusiast standpoint the S550 provided a balance between power, handling, and modern amenities. On the business side, the S550 became the first Mustang to become a global car and in turn would reign as the world’s best selling sports car for seven straight years.

In addition to having an EcoBoost and GT model, the S550 platform also provided the bones for the modern GT350, GT500, Mach 1, and more. In 2018, the Mustang would continue to push technology with a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission that provided lightning fast shifts and began to break records in the quarter-mile. However, with time comes change, and a new Mustang is ready to take its place on the throne of Ford Motor Company.

The final S550 Mustang to roll off of the line at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant is an Oxford White beauty that pays homage to the previous generations that sported a Wimbledon White scheme. Under the hood is a 2.3-liter 310 horsepower with 350 lb-ft of torque turbocharged EcoBoost engine.

While it’s easy to bemoan the end of the road for the S550, it’s important to remind yourself of the road it traveled and brought with it along the way. That technology and improvements have now been utilized in the upcoming S650 chassis that pairs even more technology with performance to continue the Mustang lineage even further.