Mustang Celebrates Seven Straight Years Of Sports Coupe Supremacy

On April 17, 2022, the Ford Mustang turns 58 years young, and the original pony car doesn’t look a day over 28. Fans celebrating this icon’s milestone can also take solace that it is aging gracefully. In fact, for the seventh year in a row, the Mustang retained its title as the world’s top-selling sports coupe in 2021.

“When enthusiasts around the world get into a Mustang, they unlock that feeling of freedom and experience the open road,” Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Blue, said. “That feeling, along with iconic design, awesome powertrains, and a passionate global community all contribute to making Mustang a sales leader for the seventh year in a row.”

While the US is the Mustang stronghold that accounted for 76 percent of its sales, it is a global car. In countries across the world, sales grew, with New Zealand seeing a 54.3-percent increase. Other sales gains included a 37.3-percent increase in Brazil and a 16.6-percent increase in South Korea. Meanwhile, twice as many people placed retail orders for Mustangs configured exactly to their liking.

Of course, Ford Motor Company hopes to retain its global sports coupe sales title thanks to a host of fresh offerings for the 2022 model year, including five new special editions. Those are the Mustang Ice White, Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, GT California Special, Coastal Limited, and Stealth.