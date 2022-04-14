Mustang Celebrates Seven Straight Years Of Sports Coupe Supremacy

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 14, 2022

On April 17, 2022, the Ford Mustang turns 58 years young, and the original pony car doesn’t look a day over 28. Fans celebrating this icon’s milestone can also take solace that it is aging gracefully. In fact, for the seventh year in a row, the Mustang retained its title as the world’s top-selling sports coupe in 2021.

Mustang

Brittany Blue Metallic returns specifically for Shelby GT500 Heritage (above) and Coastal Limited models, which are among the new colors applied to help the 2022 Mustang sustain its run as global sports coupe sales leader, which the pony car retained in 2021. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“When enthusiasts around the world get into a Mustang, they unlock that feeling of freedom and experience the open road,” Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Blue, said. “That feeling, along with iconic design, awesome powertrains, and a passionate global community all contribute to making Mustang a sales leader for the seventh year in a row.”

While the US is the Mustang stronghold that accounted for 76 percent of its sales, it is a global car. In countries across the world, sales grew, with New Zealand seeing a 54.3-percent increase. Other sales gains included a 37.3-percent increase in Brazil and a 16.6-percent increase in South Korea. Meanwhile, twice as many people placed retail orders for Mustangs configured exactly to their liking.

To retain buyer interest, other fresh Mustang colors appearing on 2022 Mustangs are the Ford Performance-exclusive Code Orange on Shelby GT500, along with Atlas Blue Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Mischievous Purple Metallic.

Of course, Ford Motor Company hopes to retain its global sports coupe sales title thanks to a host of fresh offerings for the 2022 model year, including five new special editions. Those are the Mustang Ice White, Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, GT California Special, Coastal Limited, and Stealth.

Mustang

Those Mustangs optioned with the Ice White Edition Appearance Package are sprayed in Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint. This package is among five special-edition models that Ford hopes will sustain its sales leadership in the sports coupe segment.

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
