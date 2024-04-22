Miedecke Motorsports Propels S650 Mustang GT4 To Winner’s Circle

jameselkins
By James Elkins April 22, 2024

The Ford Mustang GT4 race cars have recently arrived at race teams’ locations worldwide. Although testing and seat time are pivotal in racing, the Mustang GT4 posed new challenges, as the chassis arrived just weeks before the Monochrome GT4 Australia races at Phillip Island Grand Prix were scheduled to commence and it’s a completely new build from previous GT4 cars. Team Miedecke was among those who just received their Mustang GT4. Nevertheless, the GT4, driven by Rylan Gray and George Miedecke, emerged victorious with an impressive win.

Mustang GT4

Built For Performing

Ford and Multimatic have long collaborated to produce top-notch race car builds, enabling teams to achieve record-breaking lap times and secure their places in racing history. The S650 Mustang GT4, however, was ignited by a new passion within Ford. During the Mustang Stampede, Ford announced its fervent commitment to racing by introducing several new vehicles, including the GT3, GT4, Dark Horse R, and, for drag racing enthusiasts, various class-specific chassis.

However, it wasn’t the chassis that received all the glory, the new powerplant under the hood is a Ford Performance paired with a paddle-shifted Holinger dog-ring gearbox. The raw power combined with a competition-approved suspension package ensures optimal handling, complemented by Multimatic DSSV dampers and Brembo brakes. Riding on 18×11 Forgeline one-piece forged monoblock GS1R wheels, the same style wheels we used on Ford Muscle’s Project Apex

Mustang GT4

Race Day Success

While the Ford world celebrated the 60th birthday of the Ford Mustang, the Miedecke Motorsport team celebrated their success at the Phillip Island Grand Prix. The win serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Ford, Multimatic Motorsports, Forgeline, and the talented drivers behind the wheel. As they continue to push the limits of performance and innovation, the legacy of the Ford Mustang in motorsport grows ever stronger, paving the way for a thrilling future on the track.

