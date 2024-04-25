50 Year Celebration Kicks Off During Spring Carlisle 2024

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig April 25, 2024

Automotive enthusiasts have been flocking through the gates of the Carlisle, Pennsylvania fairgrounds for half a century, scouring miles of aisles for parts and projects to support their high-octane lifestyle. Carlisle Events started the official celebration of the 50th Anniversary of what began back in 1974 during its Spring Carlisle 2024 event.

The all-new 50th Anniversary timeline display wall in Building T recounted many of the memorable moments over the past half-century.

The five-day celebration featured enough parts-laden tarps, project vehicles, car corral, and product-lined parts midway to satiate the nearly 100,000 guests who weaved their way around the grounds. Gates opened on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with vendors and early-bird shoppers scouring for their latest bargains. Thursday’s shopping frenzy began with sun-up and continued building steam towards Friday and the weekend. In addition, Thursday also marked the start of the two-day collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions.

Spring Carlisle 2024

Spring and Fall Carlisle events are always an eclectic blend of parts from every make and model.

Spring Carlisle is always a robust, and diverse blend of all makes and models. Unlike the various other marque-specific events held throughout the year, Spring and Fall Carlisle events focus much more on various automotive brands and the parts needed to keep these beloved cars on the road. The Spring event is a great way to prepare your car for the upcoming show season, while the Fall event is a great time to pick up those parts to work on your ride during the winter months.

Everything from literature to memorabilia can be found lining the aisles of the Spring Carlisle event. Need a specific piece of trim? It may be just waiting for you at Carlisle!

The Spring Carlisle 2024 event has a car corral, flea market, and manufacturer’s midway, just as with the other Carlisle Events, but you are just as likely to see Mopar, Packard, or Cadillac parts, as well as any small-block Ford or Chevy. Another highlight of the Spring Carlisle 2024 weekend celebration was the Carlisle Classic and Collector Car Auction held on Thursday and Friday. Over 400 cars rolled over the auction block during the two-day event with over half of them finding happy, new owners. The top 5 sales during the event amassed over $465,000 before the bidding stopped. Corvettes are always a fan favorite and filled three of the top four spots. The fifth-highest bid went to a 1970 Chevelle, keeping the bulk of the bell-ringers within the Bowtie family.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

While Spring Carlisle 2024 is in the books, Carlisle Events staff are already planning for next year’s show.  The Spring Carlisle 2025 event is planned for April 23-27, with the auction happening April 24-25. Complete details on all things car show-related, including the ability to buy spectator tickets in advance at a discounted rate, can be found at CarlisleEvents.com.

Article Sources

Carlisle Events
https://carlisleevents.com
(717) 243-7855
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Shelby Super Snake: A Limited-Edition 830-Horsepower Serpent

Car Features

Shelby Super Snake: A Limited-Edition 830-Horsepower Serpent

Check Out Moroso’s Line Of Fabricated Transmissions Pans And Gaskets

News

Check Out Moroso’s Line Of Fabricated Transmissions Pans And Gaskets

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading