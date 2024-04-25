Automotive enthusiasts have been flocking through the gates of the Carlisle, Pennsylvania fairgrounds for half a century, scouring miles of aisles for parts and projects to support their high-octane lifestyle. Carlisle Events started the official celebration of the 50th Anniversary of what began back in 1974 during its Spring Carlisle 2024 event.

The five-day celebration featured enough parts-laden tarps, project vehicles, car corral, and product-lined parts midway to satiate the nearly 100,000 guests who weaved their way around the grounds. Gates opened on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with vendors and early-bird shoppers scouring for their latest bargains. Thursday’s shopping frenzy began with sun-up and continued building steam towards Friday and the weekend. In addition, Thursday also marked the start of the two-day collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions.

Spring Carlisle is always a robust, and diverse blend of all makes and models. Unlike the various other marque-specific events held throughout the year, Spring and Fall Carlisle events focus much more on various automotive brands and the parts needed to keep these beloved cars on the road. The Spring event is a great way to prepare your car for the upcoming show season, while the Fall event is a great time to pick up those parts to work on your ride during the winter months.

The Spring Carlisle 2024 event has a car corral, flea market, and manufacturer’s midway, just as with the other Carlisle Events, but you are just as likely to see Mopar, Packard, or Cadillac parts, as well as any small-block Ford or Chevy. Another highlight of the Spring Carlisle 2024 weekend celebration was the Carlisle Classic and Collector Car Auction held on Thursday and Friday. Over 400 cars rolled over the auction block during the two-day event with over half of them finding happy, new owners. The top 5 sales during the event amassed over $465,000 before the bidding stopped. Corvettes are always a fan favorite and filled three of the top four spots. The fifth-highest bid went to a 1970 Chevelle, keeping the bulk of the bell-ringers within the Bowtie family.

While Spring Carlisle 2024 is in the books, Carlisle Events staff are already planning for next year’s show. The Spring Carlisle 2025 event is planned for April 23-27, with the auction happening April 24-25. Complete details on all things car show-related, including the ability to buy spectator tickets in advance at a discounted rate, can be found at CarlisleEvents.com.