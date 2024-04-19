Ford Performance Unveils Tunable Gen-4 Coyote Crate Engine

jameselkins
By James Elkins April 19, 2024

The 2024 Mustang ignited a sense of excitement within the Ford community. Not only was there anticipation for the seventh generation of the world’s best-selling sports car, but it also boasted a Gen-4 Coyote V8 option. However, like many modern cars, enthusiasts were quick to notice the limited tuning options and ECU lockdown.

The apprehension was only slightly eased by the release of the FP800 package by Ford Performance in collaboration with Whipple at the SEMA 2023 show. Now that fear has been laid to rest at the Mustang’s 60th birthday celebration on April 17th, 2024, where Ford announced the availability of two crate Gen-4 Coyote engines along with corresponding control packs.

Gen-4 Coyote

The Gen-4 Coyote Duo

The newest Gen-4 Coyote crate engine will be available in two versions: a standard Gen-4 similar to what is in the 2024 Mustang GT, and a slightly modified version known as the Gen-4X. The Gen-4 can be ordered with either a 10R80 flexplate or, for those opting for a manual transmission, a 141-tooth dual-mass flywheel setup.

The Gen-4X will come standard with a 10R80 flexplate only. However, given the 4X’s focus, sticking with a stock MT-82 flywheel seems unlikely. This provides the end user with the flexibility to opt for alternatives like Ford Performance’s billet flywheel, C50 starter, and any 11-inch clutch setup.

Both the Gen-4 and Gen-4X will utilize the front-end accessory drive (FEAD) components and alternator kits from the previous Gen-3 Coyote engine. On the bottom side, they will feature the latest steel oil pan, replacing the previous plastic pans found on the S550 Mustangs.

Internally, both engines maintain the same configuration as production units and do not incorporate the GT500 rods utilized in the Dark Horse engine. However, the Gen-4X takes a significant leap towards meeting aftermarket and enthusiast demands by transitioning to a tuneable ECU and a single 80mm throttle body. While Ford has predominantly employed speed density in its EcoBoost and Gen-4 Coyote engines, the Gen-4X will utilize mass air with its engine controls.

Across each generation of Coyote engines, horsepower figures continue to rise as the 5.0-liter engine undergoes further refinement. The latest Gen-4, featuring a unique throttle body configuration, achieves impressive numbers, boasting 480 horsepower at 7,150 rpm and 415 lb-ft of torque at 4,900 rpm. Meanwhile, the Gen-4X, equipped with a single throttle body setup, delivers 460 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and a torque output of 420 lb-ft at 4,600 rpm. Many will likely find that any minor decrease in horsepower can be easily addressed through the addition of their preferred forced induction method, without the added complexity of managing two throttle bodies in the process

Gen-4 Coyote

Modern Hot Rod Swap

While we haven’t received any news about a new Gen-4XS, akin to Ford Performance’s previous offering with its Aluminator, we’re thrilled to see that the team has heeded the desires of Ford enthusiasts. Our innate urge to modify and tune beyond factory specifications remains strong throughout the decades of hot rodding. In a landscape where bean counters and regulators often influence our hobby, Ford Performance has gone above and beyond to ensure we have the tools needed to keep hot rodding alive, and the Gen-4X stands as a perfect testament to that commitment.



Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

