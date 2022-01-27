First Production 2022 Shelby GT500KR Set For Charity Auction

Late last year, Shelby American announced that it resurrected the storied GT500KR as a post-title upgrade package for the already potent 2021-2022 Shelby GT500. This upgrade takes Ford Performance’s supercar-slaying halo stallion to another level. Now the first production example is set to cross the block at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, in a matter of days.

Over the last 50 years, some of the most special auction moments occurred when our generous bidders raised their hands to support these charities. — Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson

“The current Shelby GT500 already has amazing capabilities,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief of R&D, said when the package debuted. “We’re taking it to an entirely new level for the extreme driver. We integrated a new supercharger and coolers, then tuned the 5.2-liter V8 to churn out 900 plus horsepower on pump gas. The KR has more aggressive adjustable springs, Ford Performance sway bars, and a new aggressive suspension tune. The exhaust was reworked to be even bolder and we sliced 30 pounds off with an ultra-light dry carbon fiber hood that delivers even more cooling. An optional wide body version is even available.”

Part of a trifecta of Ford-powered machines hitting the block — including the one-off 2021 Ford Bronco “Bronco 66” First Edition and a 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 continuation car — the first GT500KR is one of just 180 slated for production. Shelby will create 60 for the 2021 and 2022 model years stateside and another 45 for overseas. While this is a rare and special machine sure to drum up big money, the winning bid will also help a great cause as the proceeds will benefit the Carroll Shelby Foundation and JDRF.

“We’re continuing our legacy of giving back to our communities with many incredible charity vehicles crossing the block in Scottsdale,” said Craig Jackson, chairman, and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Over the last 50 years, some of the most special auction moments occurred when our generous bidders raised their hands to support these charities. Many of these vehicles were first production and VIN 001 models generously donated by manufacturers and I look forward to the new memories we’ll create in Scottsdale this week when 10 vehicles cross the block for charity.”

The first 2022 Shelby GT500KR is slated to go under the hammer on January 29, and if you are interested in bidding, you can sign up here. For more information on the GT500KR auction, check out the listing here.