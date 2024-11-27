FiTech Fuel Injection, one of the leaders in automotive fuel injection, is spreading the holiday spirit with its “Hot Rod Holidays” sale. Running from November 25, 2024, through December 31, 2024, this event will allow their customers to save substantially on a wide selection of FiTech products. So, if you’re looking at refreshing your older car, boosting your hot rod’s performance, or just experimenting with new options for your ride, this is an excellent opportunity to do so without breaking the bank.

Most popular FiTech products will carry a discount of up to 20%. This includes their highly popular fuel injection systems, which enhance engine performance and efficiency. Other components such as ignitions and various performance parts that would allow the car hobbyist to glean the most out of his or her ride have also been made available in this sale. The discount value offered in this sale may reach as high as $700 on some items.

FiTech has made it simple for customers to take advantage of these holiday deals. Discounts can be had on purchases made directly from the company’s website, FiTechEFI.com. For those who prefer a more personal touch, the discounts can be redeemed at any authorized FiTech dealer across the country. There are a few details worth taking note: sale prices only apply to items purchased during the period of the sale; therefore, interested parties should act by December 31, 2024. Regular pricing will resume again on January 1, 2025. Another point to keep in mind is that the FiTech Hot Rod Holiday Sale 2024 promotion cannot be combined with any other existing promotional or discount offer.

Performance parts selection is a major decision. That’s why the sales team at FiTech stands by, ready to offer personalized support to customers who may have questions or concerns. Customers may reach out through their email, [email protected], or by dialing (951) 340-2624 and pressing option 2. The FiTech Hot Rod Holiday Sale 2024 is designed to make the holiday season even brighter for car enthusiasts. It provides several high-quality performance products at smaller prices, hoping customers will reach their automotive goals while saving money by the end of 2024.