Five Cool Rides From Tampa Area Mega-Cruise

Weekend coffee cruises continue to proliferate across the country and while some focus on certain categories – vintage, exotics, imports, etc. – the open-to-all events often draw the biggest crowds. The monthly Jax Wax cruise in Clearwater, Florida is barely 18 months old, but it attracts one of the largest car counts in the Tampa Bay area.

Held on the second Sunday of each month, the event routinely attracts 400-plus cars and hundreds of spectators to the Village of Countrywide shopping center on U.S. Highway 19.

Regardless of the time of year, you’ll find every automotive genre represented: antiques, hot rods, muscle cars new and old, imports, and exotics. Ferraris and McLarens are common; a Bugatti Veyron showed up a couple of months ago.

Rather than focus on the total experience, though, we discovered five rides that prowl the local roads on a regular basis.