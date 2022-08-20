Five Hot Items From the Ford Store To Apply August Discount To

We all love finding discount codes to help soften the impact of spending money online. There are even websites where people have joined forces to provide as many discount codes as possible. Now, Ford Motor Company has jumped on the cheat code savings bandwagon with a discount code that saves 20-percent on purchases with a max of $200 through its e-commerce website. The savings part is easy, choosing the right products though can be a little harder.

Whipple Supercharger Kit For 2021-2022 Ford F-150

After seeing Whipple team up with Ford Performance on their new F-150 trucks, it was only a matter of time before these supercharger units were listed with its own SKU. Now Ford truck lovers can experience the joy of smoking tires and rapid acceleration, as the Gen 5x 3.0-liter supercharger gives the Coyote powerplant exactly what it needs. Using the new code will save you $200 which can be spent on new tires that you will be needing soon after.

2015-2017 5.0-liter Mustang GT Cat-back Sport Exhaust System

The Coyote engine emits a throaty rumble from the factory exhaust, however, it could use a little more decibels to really enhance the driving experience. Ford offers a complete cat-back system for the first few years of the S550 Mustang to achieve just that. Aside from the discount code saving you $200, this exhaust will save you 30 pounds when compared to the stock unit!

Ford Performance High RPM loving Intake Manifold

Owners of the first generation Coyote engine found in the 2011-2014 Mustang who seek out high rpm performance can look no further. This BOSS 302 composite intake was originally campaigned in the BOSS 302, Ford Performance BOSS 302S and BOSS 302R race cars, so you can believe this intake design catered to those who spend more time in the redline than low end RPMs.

MagneRide Handling Pack

The MagneRide suspension handles corner carving quite well, but once pushed on the track you’ll quickly find a need for improvement. This is where the Handling Package from Ford comes into play. This kit comes with springs, sway bars and MagneRide Performance Pack 2 VDM software upgrade. This kit is easy to install and will alter the driving feel of your Mustang.

2015-2022 Rear Spoiler with Gurney Flap

The back of the S550 Mustang slopes off before leveling near the rear of the trunk. The sleek aesthetics give it a touch of class, but when you’re rocking 460 horsepower, you might want some aggressive aesthetics to match. This is where the rear spoiler with gurney flap can quickly change the appearance of your car.

Ford Discount Code Saves You Money

While most muscle car parts suppliers wait until patriotic weekends to provide discounts, Ford set up the second half of August as the kick off party. Coincidentally, this coincides with the Woodward Dream Cruise. The discount code provides a 20-percent discount up to $200 in savings. You can read the fine print and locate your next items here. Remember, tell your significant other how much you saved, not how much you spent!