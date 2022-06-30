The SEMA show is known for showcasing new builds, collaborations, and product launches. At the 2021 SEMA show we were fortunate enough to catch Ford Performance Parts partnering with Whipple Superchargers to produce a kit for its 2021-2022 F-150. Situated in the SEMA main hall, the Ford Motor Company booth featured a four-door F-150 equipped with a Whipple Gen 5x 3.0-liter supercharger. Sitting next to the F-150 was a complete Whipple Supercharger unit on display for thousands of Ford fans to inspect and daydream about owning. Now that daydream can become a reality, as Ford announced the 2021-2022 F-150 5.0-liter Supercharger kit is now available for ordering with a ship out date of mid-July.

Inside the Ford Performance supercharger kit is a Whipple Gen 5x 3.0-liter supercharger, Tomahawk calibration tool, and exclusive Ford Performance calibration. The Gen 5x supercharger enhances what the original Gen 5 brought to market, featuring an entirely new inlet design that increases supercharger intake efficiency. The Gen 5x also introduces a housing, inlet, and pulley to create a stronger performing supercharger.

Concerned about modifying your new vehicle and losing warranty? No worries, Ford Performance Parts warranty covers you for three years or 36,000 miles when installed by a Ford Dealer or ASE certified technician. The supercharger kit is also CARB certified and 50 state legal, meaning no matter where you go the truck is still legal.

What kind of results can be expected from this Supercharger kit? How about a mind melting and smoke inducing 700 horsepower at only 6,500 RPM with 590 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 RPM? This increase in power will transform your 5.0-liter Coyote F-150 into a sports car chaser or give it the grunt you need to tow that boat up any hill. While Ford might not be at the 2022 SEMA, its F-150 supercharger kit can be at your doorstep or local dealership with only a few clicks of the mouse.