Ford 351 Cleveland: The Most Outlawed Engine in Racing

Some engines change the game. They’re so good, so ahead of their time, that the rules start bending to hold them back. That’s the story of the Ford 351 Cleveland — a small-block engine that became the biggest target in motorsport history.

From the moment it hit the scene in 1970, the Cleveland disrupted everything. The so-called “4V” cylinder heads (the “V” referring to the number of carburetor venturi, not the number of valves in the chamber), with massive ports and canted valves, were built for one thing: winning. The design allowed for unparalleled airflow at high RPM, and its valve sizes — 2.19 inches on the intake and 1.71 inches on the exhaust — matched those of big-block engines. It didn’t matter if it was drag racing, circle tracks, or even boats — the Cleveland showed up and dominated.

But domination comes with consequences. Racing officials saw the Cleveland for what it was: an engine that could embarrass the competition. And they acted fast. Weight-to-cubic-inch penalties, harsher than anything even the legendary Hemi faced, were slapped on Cleveland-powered cars. The message was clear—this engine had to be slowed down.

Those weight penalties weren’t arbitrary. The Cleveland’s cylinder heads delivered so much power that racing organizations believed it was impossible to compete against. It wasn’t just about fairness; it was about survival for other competitors. And the restrictions weren’t limited to Pro Stock racing — every discipline where the Cleveland appeared found reasons to question and penalize it.

Then there were the exhaust ports. The Cleveland’s original design was held back by tight flow paths, a product of the shock tower configurations in Ford’s production cars. Racers like Jack Roush weren’t about to let that stop them. They cut the ports clean off, replacing them with custom plates to unleash the engine’s full potential. These modifications boosted power by as much as 20 to 25 horsepower, but they also drew a spotlight. Once again, the Cleveland found itself under scrutiny.

The scrutiny didn’t stop there. Sanctioning bodies began imposing limits on modifications like these, tightening rules to ensure Cleveland-equipped cars couldn’t exploit their engineering edge. Yet, racers continued innovating — some even experimenting with port fillers to enhance airflow velocity at lower RPMs, further showcasing the Cleveland’s adaptability.

It wasn’t just about rules; it was about control. Racing bodies couldn’t outright ban the Cleveland, but they didn’t have to. The weight penalties and constant questioning of its modifications were enough to push it into a corner.





Yet, for all the attempts to suppress it, the Cleveland never stopped proving its worth. Its outlawed status became a badge of honor. It wasn’t just an engine — it was a statement. It stood for innovation, pushing boundaries, and forcing racing to evolve.

By the time its production in the U.S. ended in 1974, the Cleveland had already made its mark. Even in Australia, where it was produced until the early 1980s, its reputation as a rule-breaking powerhouse endured. It wasn’t just a racing engine; it became a cultural icon.

The Ford 351 Cleveland didn’t just win races. It forced the world to take notice. For every penalty, restriction, or raised eyebrow, it came back stronger, showing why some engines don’t just follow the rules—they rewrite them.