Jim Farley is the current president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Company. He has been a staple in the automotive industry for years before becoming Ford’s CEO. Where Farley is most known by the enthusiast world is behind the wheel of numerous Ford-powered race vehicles. In an effort to always improve, he has taken his passion for motorsports to the next level by participating in his first professional race.

While running one of the largest car companies in the world is his daily duties, his passion for racing has always led him into the driver’s cockpit. Farley can usually be found racing a vintage car from his amazing collection or doing exhibition runs in 2,000 horsepower electric vans. However, this all changed when he announced he would be racing the Multimatic Motorsports-run Ford Mustang GT4 at the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona.

At 60-years-old, Farley made professional racing debut at the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona. Farley drove a Multimatic Motorsports-run Ford Mustang GT4 in the GSX class of the support race during the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona test session. Farley finished in a respectable 12th place which is astounding in a field of seasoned professional drivers.

Farley has been adamant about being in tune with the engineers and race teams, which makes for a change of pace when compared to other automotive CEOs’ focus. Although this is not out of the norm for Ford executives, as most have their racing license and participate in company held events. We look forward to seeing more of Ford’s beloved CEO on the grid and seeing where he can position Ford on the podium.