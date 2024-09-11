A Ford Fan’s Dream Giveaway: Win a Dark Horse and F-150 Lightning

robkinnan
By Rob Kinnan September 11, 2024

You only have two weeks left to enter this contest from CJ Pony Parts, but here is your chance to score a 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, Ford’s latest hot rod Mustang (with an even hotter version of the 5.0L Coyote motor with a dual throttle body intake and a 6-speed) and a 2023 Lightning pickup! And the Ford dream giveaway contest winner even gets the $41,000 in cash to cover the tax bill that the government will hit you with!

The winner go row through all six-gears in the manual trans equipped 500 horsepower Dark Horse if they choose to drive it. The extremely low VIN will make it a collector's dream. If the idea of a 580hp Lightning, which an outrun the Raptor R doesn't excite you then consider that Dream Giveaway up-fitted the the truck with additional goodies from CJ Pony Parts including Rough Country 2-inch leveling kit, 20-inch Anthracite Fuel Rebel 6 wheels wrapped in 33-Nitto Grappler tires, black lug nuts, and a Ford Performance tonneau cover – installed by Force Customs of Tampa, Florida.

This particular Dark Horse is no average Mustang; it’s VIN 002 supplied by Ford to the Dream Giveaway Garage. Yes, the second one off the line, and VIN 001 brought a stunning $490,00 at auction! No purchase is necessary for the Ford dream giveaway, and a tax-deductible donation of $25 or more to DreamGiveaway.com (or call 866-600-0646 and use code EM924M) gets you into the running. Do it before September 24, 2024 and you’ll be in the contest–yeah, like we said that’s two weeks from today, so if you want to play enter NOW. You can also buy multiple tickets to win (like 100 tickets for $100 and 7,200 tickets for $5 grand). And if you win, send us a photo of both of the hot Fords in your driveway! Preferably doing burnouts!

This Mustang Dark Horse comes with Premier Trim and the Dark Horse appearance and handling packages, bringing the MSRP to $71,355. The 2023 F-150 Lightning is even pricier at $81,615.00, as it comes with BlueCruise, Tow Technology package, Max Trailer towing package, twin moonroof, bed liner, and an on-board vehicle safe.

Article Sources

Dream Giveaway
https://www.dreamgiveaway.com/
(866) 600-0646

More Sources

CJ Pony Parts
https://www.cjponyparts.com
(717) 657-9252
robkinnan

About the author

Rob Kinnan

Rob Kinnan requires very little introduction. Many would recognize Rob from his days as the Editor of Hot Rod Magazine. He is a dyed-in-the-wool hot rodder and muscle car enthusiast, a road racing aficionado behind the wheel of his Factory Five roadster, and a hardcore NASCAR fan.
Read My Articles

More Stories

A Ford Fan’s Dream Giveaway: Win a Dark Horse and F-150 Lightning

News

A Ford Fan’s Dream Giveaway: Win a Dark Horse and F-150 Lightning

Building Ford’s Classic Frankenstein Engine: A 408-Cube Clevor

News

Building Ford’s Classic Frankenstein Engine: A 408-Cube Clevor

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading