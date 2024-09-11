You only have two weeks left to enter this contest from CJ Pony Parts, but here is your chance to score a 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, Ford’s latest hot rod Mustang (with an even hotter version of the 5.0L Coyote motor with a dual throttle body intake and a 6-speed) and a 2023 Lightning pickup! And the Ford dream giveaway contest winner even gets the $41,000 in cash to cover the tax bill that the government will hit you with!

This particular Dark Horse is no average Mustang; it’s VIN 002 supplied by Ford to the Dream Giveaway Garage. Yes, the second one off the line, and VIN 001 brought a stunning $490,00 at auction! No purchase is necessary for the Ford dream giveaway, and a tax-deductible donation of $25 or more to DreamGiveaway.com (or call 866-600-0646 and use code EM924M) gets you into the running. Do it before September 24, 2024 and you’ll be in the contest–yeah, like we said that’s two weeks from today, so if you want to play enter NOW. You can also buy multiple tickets to win (like 100 tickets for $100 and 7,200 tickets for $5 grand). And if you win, send us a photo of both of the hot Fords in your driveway! Preferably doing burnouts!