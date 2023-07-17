Ford is significantly decreasing the cost of its Lightning truck. Toss that in a blender with the company’s recent announcement that the Lightning will soon have access to Tesla’s 12,000 Superchargers, sprinkle in some tax credits, and the result is an even more appetizing full-size smoothie.

Three Reasons Ford Says It Can Cut the Lightning’s Price

Ford says it can slash Lightning prices due to continued work on scaling production and cost, increased plant capacity, and improving battery raw material costs. “Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e. “We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning.”

And speaking of Ford Lightning wait times, those should shorten. When the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan re-opens in the fall of 2023 following plant upgrades, the plant’s annual run rate is said to triple to a targeted 150,000 trucks.

Ford is Significantly Decreasing the Cost of its Lightning Truck

How much is the Ford Lightning MSRP decreasing? The answer to that question depends on the model. The Lightning model that gets the biggest cut is the Pro model. It has the lowest MSRP of the Lightning model lineup. The previous MSRP of the Pro was $59,974 and the new MSRP will be $49,995. That’s a decrease of $9,979. The XLT 311A model has a new MSRP of $54,995, a cut of $9,479. The XLT 312A is now $59,995, a decrease of $8,479. The Extended Range XLT 312A comes in at $69,995, a drop of $8,879. Stepping up to the Lariat 510A, it is now $69,995, a reduction of $6,979. The Lariat Extended Range is $77,495, a reduction of $8,479. And finally, the high-zoot Platinum Extended Range has a new MSRP of $91,995, a reduction of $6,079.

More Potential Savings: Lightning EV Tax Credits, $1,000 Bonus, Low Interest Rate

Ford is significantly decreasing the cost of its Lightning truck. But, the company notes that your price could be even lower. It notes that most Lightning models qualify for up to $7,500 in tax credits for eligible customers. And Ford is also offering a $1,000 bonus for customers who build their own XLT, Lariat, or Platinum truck through their dealer or via ford.com. But the clock is ticking because the $1,000 bonus ends on July 31, 2023. Additionally, Ford Credit is offering interest rates as low as 1.9 percent APR for 36 months to eligible buyers.