Ford announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind Bronco Off-Roadeo experience center in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, near Austin for its outdoor lifestyle brand of all-4×4 SUVs, the Bronco. The project is slated to open on June 28, 2021. Three more Bronco Off-Roadeo parks in Mt. Potosi, Nevada; Moab, Utah; and the Northeast region of the United States are due to open later this year.

Branded as the Bronco Off-Roadeo experience, the exclusive event allows new owners of the Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition owners, as well as order-holders of the all-new Bronco two- and four-door SUV, a chance to get behind the wheel of a Bronco before taking delivery of their vehicle. Each of the four locations features courses designed to showcase Bronco and Bronco Sport’s capability over a variety of rugged terrain.

Ford enlisted input from some legendary names in off-roading, such as Professional Fun-Haver Vaughn Gittin Jr., King of the Hammers champion Loren Healy, and renowned off-road experiential manager Bob Burns. The four locations are designed to challenge attendees with hardcore desert running, rock crawling, and trail riding.

Each Bronco Off-Roadeo experience immerses Bronco drivers into the off-road lifestyle with 50 miles of curated trails over a day and a half. The events are designed to educate attendees about the importance of treading lightly and treating the trails and nature responsibly while teaching them about the capabilities and performance of their all-new two- and four-door Bronco SUV and Bronco Sport Badlands, and First Edition SUV.

Attendees will have the opportunity to use features found on their Ford Broncos, such as Trail Control and Terrain Management Systems, and the vehicle’s G.O.A.T (goes over any type of terrain) Mode. Owners can also experience the available off-road technology tools such as the FordPass Performance app with off-road navigation, stabilizer bar-disconnect, One-Pedal Drive, Trail Turn Assist, and front and rear differential lockers. There is also a 360-degree camera system with spotter view for those close-in areas.

Bronco owners can also purchase additional outdoor activities such as excursions to get in some whitewater rafting, mountain bike riding, fly-fishing, and even kayaking. “The Bronco Off-Roadeo doesn’t begin and end with off-roading,” said Lindsey Laporte, Bronco experiences manager. “Trail riding is at the heart of each adventure, but visitors can complement their trail drive with other outdoor activities.”

Attendees can leave their vehicles at home as they visit a Bronco Off-Roadeo location, as they will be provided a model similar to their own. Attendees are responsible for their transportation to and from the event, as well as overnight accommodations. Each Bronco Off-Roadeo location offers stay-and-play packages with area hotels or resorts, such as Horseshoe Bay Resort. Attendees can also share the experience with friends and family for an additional fee.

Initial registration is only open to owners and those who have a standing order of a Bronco two-door, Bronco four-door, or Bronco Sport Badlands vehicle. Order holders awaiting the arrival of their Bronco two- or four-door SUV can get behind the wheel of a Bronco before taking delivery of their vehicle and will also receive a $250 voucher to use toward gear from the Bronco Off-Roadeo or to apply to the cost of bringing a guest with them or toward optional adventure experiences.

Check out broncooffroadeo.com to learn more about Ford’s exclusive Off-Roadeo experiences and to reserve your spot in the saddle to learn more about Ford’s newest Bronco.