Ford Performance Unleashes Two Powerful, Supercharged Crate Engines

steveturner
By Steve Turner January 30, 2025

As part of its 2025 Season Launch, Ford Performance debuted a pair of potent V8 crate engines designed to give your project a boost in performance. It is a real boost thanks to the addition of Whipple Superchargers’ Gen 6 3.0-liter supercharger.

“Staying true to that philosophy, we’ve engineered two new crate engines – a supercharged 7.3-liter Megazilla V8 and a supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8 – to add even more horsepower for street and off-road enthusiasts of all skill levels,” Kim Mathers, Global Director of Vehicle Personalization and Licensing at Ford Motor Company, said. “These new engines debut as a growing number of vehicle owners opt to modify their vehicles.”

A follow-up to the original Megazilla crate engine, the 2.0 version delivers four-digit output thanks to the addition of a Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

A sequel to the original supercharged Godzilla crate engine, the Megazilla 2.0 benefits from the same engine hardware upgrades. Those enhancements include a steel crankshaft, ported cylinder heads, and high-performance valve springs. However, it benefits from cutting-edge boost delivered by the aforementioned Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple, which pushes its output beyond 1,000 horsepower.

The latest 5.0-liter engine in the Ford Performance portfolio is based on the factory Dark Horse Gen 4 Coyote engine. It also benefits from the Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, which amplifies its output. This street-legal crate engine will also be available with an optional two-year or 24,000-mile limited warranty.

While the Megazilla 2.0 is designed for off-road and competition use only, the new Coyote 5.0-liter crate engine is a street-legal offering that offers an optional two-year or 24,000-mile limited warranty. Based on the Dark Horse’s Gen 4 Coyote engine, which benefits from forged rods sourced from the most recent Shelby GT500’s Predator engine, this factory-built powerplant is also boosted by the Gen 6 3.0-liter, which increases its output beyond 800 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque.

They are supported by Control Pack harnesses and engine control modules to simplify swaps. Orders for both engines will open up toward the end of the year via Ford dealers and Ford Performance Parts.

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
Whipple Industries
https://whipplesuperchargers.com/
(559) 442-1261
