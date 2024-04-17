There are birthdays, and then there are monumental birthdays. Turning 60 years old is a significant milestone in anyone’s book, but it is especially significant for the original pony car. Some six decades ago, Ford revealed the original pony car at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. Some seven generations later, Ford is celebrating those iconic origins with 1,965 (get it) limited edition models that draw on the first Mustang for inspiration.

Inspirational Mustang

“We took inspiration from the original Mustang and applied some of the most special design elements to the latest in this limited production run,” said Matt Simpson, Ford Enthusiast Vehicles general manager. “Mustang’s design DNA has never been stronger or more enduring than this multi-generational tribute.”

Lavished with 60th Anniversary badges and Iconic Silver or Vermillion Red graphics that echo the style of the original Mustang’s rocker panels, the 60th Anniversary 2025 Mustang rides on 20-inch Dark Gravity Gray wheels with bright-machined details and Vermillion Red, retro-themed aluminum center caps.

It also wears a special mesh grille, accented by headlights lifted from the Nite Pony package, that calls back to the first Mustang. The smoked taillights, also lifted from the Nite Pony package stand out against the three available paint options: Wimbledon White, Race Red, and Vapor Blue.

Arriving At Dealerships Soon

Set to gallop off dealer lots near the end of this year, the order banks for this limited edition open this summer, with pricing set for announcement closer to the on-sale date. These rare retro ’Stangs are sure to sell out, so start making friends at your dealer of choice, and peep more details over at the Ford website.