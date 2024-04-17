Ford Salutes Mustang’s Big Six Oh With 1,965 2025 Special Editions

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 17, 2024

There are birthdays, and then there are monumental birthdays. Turning 60 years old is a significant milestone in anyone’s book, but it is especially significant for the original pony car. Some six decades ago, Ford revealed the original pony car at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. Some seven generations later, Ford is celebrating those iconic origins with 1,965 (get it) limited edition models that draw on the first Mustang for inspiration.

Inspirational Mustang

“We took inspiration from the original Mustang and applied some of the most special design elements to the latest in this limited production run,” said Matt Simpson, Ford Enthusiast Vehicles general manager. “Mustang’s design DNA has never been stronger or more enduring than this multi-generational tribute.”

Mustang

Ford is celebrating 60 years and seven generations of Mustangs with a new 60th Anniversary package available on 2025 Mustang GT Premium coupe or convertible models. As a nod to the original Mustang, only 1,965 examples will be offered for sale this summer and delivered late this year. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Lavished with 60th Anniversary badges and Iconic Silver or Vermillion Red graphics that echo the style of the original Mustang’s rocker panels, the 60th Anniversary 2025 Mustang rides on 20-inch Dark Gravity Gray wheels with bright-machined details and Vermillion Red, retro-themed aluminum center caps. 

It also wears a special mesh grille, accented by headlights lifted from the Nite Pony package, that calls back to the first Mustang. The smoked taillights, also lifted from the Nite Pony package stand out against the three available paint options: Wimbledon White, Race Red, and Vapor Blue.

Available with Wimbledon White, Race Red, and Vapor Blue, the Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package wears 1965 Mustang cloisonné badges, special 20-inch wheels, and Iconic Silver mirror caps on Race Red and Vapor Blue cars as a nod to old-school chrome. Wimbledon White versions carry body-color mirror caps.

Arriving At Dealerships Soon

Set to gallop off dealer lots near the end of this year, the order banks for this limited edition open this summer, with pricing set for announcement closer to the on-sale date. These rare retro ’Stangs are sure to sell out, so start making friends at your dealer of choice, and peep more details over at the Ford website.

Mustang

Inside these limited editions, interior color options are Space Gray, Carmine Red, or Black Onyx, and they all wear serialized 60th Anniversary instrument panel badges.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

