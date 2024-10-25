Ford V10 Engine Gets a Wild Makeover from Build It Yourself

Ford V10 Engine Gets a Wild Makeover from Build It Yourself

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera October 25, 2024

That unmistakable sound of Formula 1 V10 engines, huh? That is what the team at Build It Yourself remembered. Well, taking that sound as the inspiration, they transformed a regular Ford V10 truck engine into a high-revving masterpiece. Here’s their story on such a crazy build: From Workhorse to Racehorse

Build It Yourself chose the Ford V10, so popular in hard-working trucks and SUVs, to make this dream project become a reality. They liked it since it is readily available and pretty solid. But they knew it was far from what they wanted.

Man standing up with Ford 6.8L V10 hovering beside him

Heads Up! A Custom Creation

It all began with the cylinder heads. The idea was to do better than the prototype dual overhead cam V10s, which was an extremely advanced piece of technology that Ford showed around in the early 2000s. Hand-made delicately, with the modifying and welding of Terminator Cobra heads to fit the V10 block.

Breathing Free: Intake and Camshafts

An intake manifold designed with two throttle bodies maximizes the performance: the engine intakes air freely, providing it with what it needs to produce serious power. New camshafts ensure optimum valve timing and lift for high-RPM operation.

No, those aren’t standard Triton V10 heads hiding under those oddly familiar valve covers.

The Sound of Freedom: Naturally Aspirated Power

Now, while turbochargers are the most popular means to gain power, Build It Yourself decided to keep the engine naturally aspirated, like those classic F1 engines. They designed and built custom equal-length headers with unique 3D-printed vortex collectors. And behold. There it is — a symphony of sound, music to anyone’s ears that enjoys cars.

the Ford V10 engine is being weighed using a scale

709 pounds is far from the svelte V10 packages used in Formula 1.

A Heavyweight Champion

This isn’t an engine about sound; it’s about power and longevity. Originally cast into a truck block, the Ford V10 engine weighs in at a big fat 709 pounds! While considerable, this weight clearly shows the strength of the engine and its capacity to hold up to big power and physical abuse.

a picture showing the custom x-pipe of the Ford V10 Engine project

The Symphony: X-Pipe Tuning

A custom X-pipe exhaust system was fabricated to further sweeten the sound of the engine. Like their high-performance sports car cousins, Lamborghinis and Ferraris, the X-pipe gives the engine a higher-pitched, more aggressive sound.

man testing the exhaust of their project car

The Final Act

The project is nearing completion. Expect final tuning and dyno testing in the near future. This all bodes well for an estimated 700 horsepower. That is one hell of an engine that should soon power a Lincoln Continental with eyes to turn heads and passion to stir.

Article Sources

Build It Yourself
https://www.youtube.com/@biy_buildityourself

