Former Ford Rally Driver And All-Around Badass Ken Block Passes Away

Chances are if you are a fan of Ford Racing the name Ken Block will ring a bell. The co-founder of DC Shoe company had entered the rallycross scene and made a name for himself quickly. However, it was his online videos that took the world by storm. For decades Block provided thrilling videos that showcased his driving ability through a mixture of drifting and stunt driving in various locations across the world. These events even led to him introducing the Hoonigan brand. Unfortunately for all, Block’s journey has ended with his passing at age 55 from a snowmobile crash.

Block had signed with Ford Motor Company in 2010 to race their vehicles in numerous series across the globe. While being an accomplished rallycross driver, he eventually took these same vehicles to the mainstage with a series of Gymkhana videos. The rally-prepped vehicles eventually turned into custom creations, including the Hoonitruck and Hoonicorn. These vehicles feature retro styling backed with extreme performance.

While his automotive life was one that we could all dream of, Block was more than just a driver with a passion for cars. He was a man with a vision that allowed him to create not only a branding of himself, but other brands that not only promoted the aftermarket automotive scene, but the progression of builds overall.

To say the automotive sector took a heavy hit today would be an understatement. But Block’s name goes deeper than just the enthusiast market. He influenced a generation of new-comers looking to modify their car and participate in racing series across the world. His name will continue to go on as a legend in motorsports and the visual masterpieces he created will live on forever.

Rest in peace.