Forza Includes 2003-2004 SVT Cobra Mustang For A Limited Time

Forza, Microsoft’s response to the iconic racing game Gran Turismo, is finally giving Xbox players what they’ve long clamored for: the 2003-2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. This model has been a coveted desire among Mustang enthusiasts worldwide for almost two decades. After years of pleas, petitions, and persistent requests, the Terminator is at last making its debut in Forza Horizon 5.

Controlling The Streets And Consoles

Despite the widespread admiration for the 2003-2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra, it has remained somewhat elusive in the gaming world, appearing sporadically in older titles such as Downtown Run, Project Gotham Racing 2, Need For Speed Underground Rivals, and Ford Mustang: The Legend Lives.

Forza has always featured a newer iteration of the Cobra since its inception. Forza Motorsport 1 showcased the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R, which became a constant placeholder. However, the closest approximation to the Terminator was the Tiger Racing Number 10 Mustang, which disappeared by Forza Motorsport 4. While it was comforting to see the reliable 2000 Cobra R, gamers were left with a bittersweet sensation, longing for the real Terminator experience.

The arrival of the 2003 Cobra in Forza Horizon 5 raises questions: Has Turn 10 Studios finally granted us the chance to drive the legendary 2003-2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra, or have they merely tweaked the existing 2000 Cobra R?

Loud, bold, and swift, the digital rendition of the Terminator aptly captures the essence of its real-life counterpart, complete with the signature whine of the supercharger. The attention to detail matches that of other Forza cars, although the stock engine’s available power falls slightly short of expectations. Like most cars in Forza, the maximum in-game horsepower is lower than real-life, capping at 774 horsepower.

Limited-Time Offer

While it performs adequately in its stock form, modifications greatly enhance its handling, with the added option of a Saleen body kit. Don’t miss your chance to add this car to your digital garage — it’s only available to earn for one week.