During SEMA 2021, we reported on the development of a Fox Body Mustang called “Foxzilla,” a prototype test mule that was being pieced together by project car mastermind Bob Folkestad and his son Preston. When Preston is not busy working as the Marketing Manager for Creative Werks Inc. and GC Cooling, you can find him and his father winning build awards, snagging podium placements, and turning wrenches on projects like Foxzilla.

A lot has transpired since we last reported on Folkestad’s Foxzilla build too, with the lead consultant for the project, Billy Johnson, spearheading much of the walk around and build review update.

Packing a 7.3-liter Ford “Godzilla” test mule motor from Indy Power Products, this build’s heart is unlike any other, and no, we’re not just talking about that massive billet intercooled intake manifold up top.

Due to its hulking size, everything about this build has been constructed around the 1400 horsepower engine and the vehicle’s frame rails, which sits right behind the front wheel centerline for optimized weight balance. There’s a ProCharger unit that Johnson explains is “large enough to eat a full-grown man’s fist,” a radiator and intercooler combo from Dewitts Radiator, and one hell of a unique oiling setup.

Since the oil pan and the pump inside of this particular engine are so sizable, Johnson explains that the Indianapolis engine builder had to craft a unique front cover and oil pan that would allow ample amounts of ground clearance, without hampering forward-facing visibility. Since Foxzilla is serving duty as a test mule on so many levels, you will find that sensors are virtually everywhere, all of which are plumbed into a mil-spec wiring harness from Off the Line Performance.

Fox Body Mustangs have never been known for their rigidity or handling, the need for a stiffly reinforced skeleton has been a primary objective since day one of this build. By removing the majority of the front end, Folkestad and his team were allowed to graft a Detroit Speed Aluma Frame Front End to the vehicle via the use of frame rails from a late 1960s Mustang, which in turn allows a far greater range of suspension geometry.

Being that the TREMEC T56 transmission’s location meant crafting up a one-off tunnel, the guys decided that it might be fun to add a few aesthetic machined touches to the shielding, before throwing a series of illuminated control switches on top. Another equally fun custom creation is Foxzilla’s exhaust system, which due to rear suspension complications and fuel cell placement, required significant tweaking until it could be safely ported out the side, directly in front of the driver’s side rear wheel.

Circling back to the suspension, Johnson explains that this custom setup is very similar in design to a S197 Mustang, in that it packs a panhard bar, a duo of trailing arms, and an upper third link member.

Even Brembo has jumped on board since we last reported on this project, with a race oriented big brake GTS setup sitting snuggly behind a set of 18-inch Forgeline FF1 wheels wrapped in Falken Azenis RT660 rubber. From a stance perspective, Foxzilla sits so low that it barely meets Optima Series ride height requirements. A set of integrated air jacks had to be installed which added both immeasurable amounts of practicality and cool points to the build.

Inside, you’ll see that the boys have not only gone all-in on the race series safety requirements and performance enhancing accoutrements, but also on the pleasure side as well. While a Tilton peddle box and a one-off steering column allow ample amounts of driver control, the vehicle’s speakers, amp, and sub have all been added for the sheer joy of all that is audio.

Finishing things off is a custom cage that takes the best elements from a slew of vehicles, and turns them into a fully functional Foxzilla feature. Speaking of functional inner additions, be sure to note the custom inner wheel arches and paneling on this machine, as well as the hinged cut-outs for access to the fuel cell and rear-mounted battery. Just one more reason why we cannot wait to see Folkestad’s bonkers Foxzilla build up close in person, and then out on track!