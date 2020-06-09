Get A FiTech EFI Master Kit And Save Some Cash

If you are thinking about upgrading your ride with electronic fuel injection (EFI), have we found a deal for you. The folks at Fuel Injection Technology (FiTech) are offering a rebate that makes now the perfect time to purchase your EFI parts. If you purchase an EFI/Ignition Master Kit between June 1 and July 4, you can get an instant rebate of up to $200.

FiTech’s new Master Kits include everything you need to get your engine fueled and fired. These kits include a complete EFI system, a fuel system, and the new high-output CD ignition. Buy a Master EFI Kit with the new Go-Spark CDI between June 1 and July 4 and receive an instant rebate! Kits, part numbers, retail pricing, and rebate amounts are listed on the FiTech web page. A $20 rebate is also offered on individual sales of the Go-Spark CDI, PN 91000.

So, what are you waiting for? There will never be a better time to get the perfect FiTech EFI kit for your hot rod and save some money to boot. To take advantage of this great opportunity, click here for all the details.