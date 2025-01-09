Everything truly is bigger in Texas, and the Mustang Week Texas Car Show, presented by Late Model Restoration, is no exception! This one-of-a-kind event is the ultimate gathering to celebrate America’s iconic pony car. Get ready for an incredible experience featuring an impressive lineup of Mustangs, exciting entertainment, and all the Texas-sized fun you can handle.

A Rare Opportunity to Witness Mustang History

The event is pulling out all the stops to present an incredible array of Mustangs, including some rare gems that car aficionados will be thrilled to see. Among the headliners are a pristine 2007 Foose Stallion Mustang, an untouched 1966 Mustang Coupe, and a pre-production 2012 Boss 302. These cars represent milestones in Mustang history, offering attendees a rare glimpse into the evolution of this beloved brand.

Celebrating Excellence with Awards

What’s a car show without a little friendly competition? Mustang Week Texas will shine a spotlight on the best of the best, handing out awards that honor Mustangs across generations and special editions. Categories include Best of Show for Vintage, Retro, and Modern Mustangs, as well as generation-specific awards spanning from the original 1964½ models to the latest S650 models.

Special Edition Mustangs will also have their moment to shine, with honors for iconic models like the Boss, Mach 1, Shelby, SVT Cobra, Bullitt, Saleen, and Roush. Additional accolades include Judges’ Picks and Promoter Picks, alongside recognition for 50 outstanding vehicles that stand out for their craftsmanship and unique appeal.

The FordMuscle.com Texas 10 Adds Extra Excitement

Adding to the thrill of the event, FordMuscle.com will present its Texas 10, highlighting ten exceptional Mustangs from the show and related events. Fans will have the chance to vote online to crown the ultimate winner. This concept draws inspiration from Mustang Week Myrtle Beach’s “Great 8” and last year’s winner, George Muse and the Duncan Brothers, will be honored for their jaw-dropping creation, “Frankenboss.” Their reimagined 2012 Boss 302 Laguna Seca, transformed into a classic Mustang restomod.

Time Is Running Out—Don’t Miss Your Chance

With HALF the spots already claimed, the time to act is now. Whether you’re planning to showcase your own Mustang or simply want to soak in the atmosphere as a spectator, this event promises to be a highlight of 2025. Secure your place at Mustang Week Texas and become part of this historic celebration.

Be Part of the Legacy

Mustang Week Texas isn’t just a car show—it’s a community gathering, a celebration of heritage, and an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends. Visit MustangWeek.com to register your Mustang or purchase tickets. Let’s come together to honor the legacy of the Mustang in true Texas style. See you in Galveston!