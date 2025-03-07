Hennessey Super Venom Dominates A Dark Horse In A Drag Race

evanderespolong
By Evander Long March 07, 2025

Have you ever wondered just how much faster a heavily modified Mustang is than the stock version? Hennessey Performance recently put that question to the test, pitting their new Super Venom 850 package against a factory-fresh Ford Mustang Dark Horse on their proving grounds. The results, as you might expect, were not even close.

Both Mustangs utilize Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission, but that’s where the similarities end. The Super Venom 850, as the name suggests, boasts a whopping 850 horsepower, thanks to a supercharger and a host of other upgrades. You can also check its upgrades by clicking here).

The stock Dark Horse, on the other hand, relies on a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V8, producing a respectable but comparatively tame 500 horsepower. “We know this is a supercharged 850 horsepower monster,” the video host stated, setting the stage for the comparison. “It’s going to blow the brakes off of the stock one.”

The goal wasn’t to determine a winner but rather to quantify the performance gap: “We just want to show everybody what that gap really looks like,” the host said.

To demonstrate this, Hennessey Performance conducted three separate races. The first two were dig races with traditional standing starts, and the Super Venom 850 charged ahead right from the jump. The results were decisive: The Hennessey-tuned S650 won both races by a significant margin, clocking in almost two seconds faster than the factory Dark Horse.

The third contest was a roll race. The outcome was the same, but this is where the Super Venom really flexed that performance gap. This video offers a clear demonstration of the transformative power of Hennessey’s upgrades. While the stock Dark Horse is no slouch, the Super Venom 850 operates on an entirely different level.

The supercharger whine, the acceleration, and the sheer speed advantage are undeniable. It is also important to note that the Super Venom 850 sports a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

For Mustang enthusiasts dreaming of taking their cars to the next level, this is a glimpse of what’s possible with the right modifications. The potential is clearly there; it just takes the right expertise (and a significant investment!) to unlock it. But then again, spending your money right will deliver the results.

 

Article Sources

Hennessey Performance
https://hennesseyperformance.com
(979) 885-1300

