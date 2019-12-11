“Hidden Horsepower By Total Seal” Podcast To Launch At PRI Show

With the media landscape ever-changing, Total Seal — an industry leader in piston ring technology —has adapted to the digital landscape in a unique way, releasing a new podcast at this year’s PRI Show. Featuring veteran motorsports podcaster Joe Castello and Total Seal’s Director of Technical Sales Keith Jones as hosts, Hidden Horsepower by Total Seal Piston Rings debuted December 11th on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Sound Cloud, Stitcher, and Spotify.

“Our new Hidden Horsepower podcasts will feature racers and leading engine builders from every form of motorsports,” explains Matt Harford, President and CEO of Total Seal. “Each featured personality will share their in-depth and personal stories as they travel the world of racing and high-performance.”

Jones adds, “The first episode of our new Hidden Horsepower podcast features Jason Line, who drives the KB Racing Summit Racing Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock car in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Jason and I talk about Pro Stock racing and how piston ring development has unlocked the Hidden Horsepower that racers need to be competitive.”

“The second episode features Pat Musi, owner of Pat Musi Racing Engines. Musi is recognized as one of the leading drag racing engine builders for Pro Mod and Top Sportsman Drag Race Engines,” says Jones. Anyone who has had the pleasure of having a conversation with Musi (or has happened to catch the episode of The People’s Court he appeared on), knows his episode is sure to be an entertaining one.

Regardless of how you listen to it, the Hidden Horsepower podcast is sure to keep you both informed and entertained with some of the biggest personalities in motorsports.