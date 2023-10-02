High-Tech Meets High-Style: Forgeline Launches NW105 5-Lug Beadlock

Forgeline was founded in 1994 with a clear mission: to produce high-quality, lightweight forged wheels right here in the USA, tailored specifically for road racing applications. Over the course of three decades, it has solidified its reputation by designing and crafting wheels that can endure the grueling demands of sports car racing. Forgeline’s unyielding dedication to strength, safety, and performance has positioned it as the wheel of choice for some of the world’s fastest track cars, including renowned models like the Chevrolet C8 Corvette GT3.R, Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, Ford Mustang GT4, and Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution. Recently, Forgeline has shifted focus and applied its expertise and capabilities to create beadlock wheels for drag racing applications.

What sets Forgeline apart is an unwavering commitment to American craftsmanship. Every forged wheel is proudly manufactured in Dayton, Ohio, utilizing exclusively U.S.-sourced components. The key to its process is Forgeline’s industry-leading APP aluminum forgings, which meet the rigorous specifications demanded by the aerospace and defense industries.

In the world of drag racing, where every fraction of a second counts, the choice of wheels can make all the difference. While traditionally manufactured drag racing wheels have long been the standard, Forgeline has introduced a game-changing innovation that combines high-tech engineering with high-style aesthetics: the Forgeline Forged Monoblock NW105 5-Lug Beadlock. This wheel is set to revolutionize the straight-line racing scene with its advanced design and precision craftsmanship.

Forgeline has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the world of road racing, and its forged monoblock technology has been a key factor in its success. Unlike most wheels that are assembled from multiple pieces, the NW105 5-Lug Beadlock wheel is crafted entirely from a single forging of 6061-T6 aluminum using an advanced precision machining process. This monoblock construction ensures unparalleled strength and durability, even in the most demanding racing conditions. The forged monoblock technology has been a staple in road racing for years, with proven success at the highest levels of competition. Now, Forgeline is thrilled to bring this technology to beadlock wheels, specifically designed for straight-line racing applications.

What sets the NW105 5-Lug Beadlock wheel apart from a standard wheel design is the inclusion of a bolt-on outboard beadlock ring. This ring, like the wheel itself, is precision-machined from forged 6061-T6 aluminum. Its purpose is to securely hold the tire in place, preventing unwanted tire slip against the wheel and ensuring the tire bead remains seated, even at extremely high speeds. The forged aluminum ring is fastened to the wheel with a series of 21 lightweight titanium bolts. This combination of precision engineering and lightweight materials not only enhances performance but also adds a touch of high-style sophistication to your racing wheel setup.

Forgeline understands that every racer has unique needs, which is why the NW105 5-Lug Beadlock wheel is available in a range of sizes. You can order it immediately in 17, 18, and 19-inch diameters, with various widths and custom offsets and fitments to suit your specific requirements. If you prefer shank-style lug nuts, Forgeline can engineer the wheel to accommodate them. Furthermore, just like any Forgeline wheel, the NW105 5-Lug Beadlock offers fully customizable finish options. Whether you want a sleek, classic look or a vibrant, eye-catching finish, Forgeline allows you to choose the perfect aesthetic to complement your racing vehicle.

The Forgeline Forged Monoblock NW105 5-Lug Beadlock wheel represents the future of straight-line racing technology. Its one-piece forged construction, beadlock ring, and customization options are a testament to the marriage of high-tech engineering and high-style design. When it comes to the drag strip, every detail matters, and Forgeline is leading the way in delivering top-notch performance and aesthetics for discerning racers.