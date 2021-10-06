How To Install A Team Z Motorsports Strutless Wing

Aerodynamics plays a big role in drag racing — you want your car to slip through the air with ease, and remain stable at high speeds. Most cars aren’t designed for maximum aerodynamic efficiency in a drag racing application, so you might have to add a wing like the Team Z Motorsports 1979-1993 Mustang Strutless Wing to keep your car happy at high speeds.

A wing will really help a fast car in several different areas and should be considered when you’re running in the 120 MPH and higher range. The wing is going to mitigate the drag created by the turbulent air that runs over the back of a vehicle. Less drag is going to help make your car go faster, plus the wing will also add more downforce to the rear of your vehicle at high speeds. Wings are also going to help remove air that’s underneath the chassis of your car too. If you’re going over 150 MPH, a wing is going to make your car more stable and keep it from dancing around side to side, especially at the top end of the racetrack.

Team Z has perfected the art of creating parts for the Fox body Mustang, and its 1979-1993 Mustang Strutless Wing is a product that solves a problem for many racers. There’s plenty of fast Fox body Mustangs that are still driven on the street that need a wing, but adding one that has struts attached to the body can be an issue. This Strutless wing from Team Z solves that issue, while still retaining every bit of the wing’s functionality.

Check out this video where Team Z’s owner Dave Zimmerman walks you through the entire process of installing one of the 1979-1993 Mustang Strutless Wings.