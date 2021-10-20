How To Load A Custom Tune Into Your SCT Or Bully Dog Device

SCT and Bully Dog devices are designed to unlock the hidden horsepower of your vehicle’s engine. You can use one of the preloaded tunes in your device, or grab a CloudTune that SCT and Bully Dog provide to make a change to your vehicle’s tune. You can also use a custom tune from an SCT or Bully Dog dealer, and this video shows you how to upload a custom tune with the SCT Device Updater.

The SCT Device Updater is the link between you and your device — it’s the portal that’s used to transfer files from a computer to the tuner. SCT Device Updater is also in charge of making sure that your programmer has the latest updates installed after they’ve been released. You will also use the SCT Device Updater to transfer your Livelink Data Log files to your device when you’re data logging a vehicle. If you need the stock calibration file for your vehicle the SCT Device Updater has you covered — it saves this file during the tuning/flash process.

You need to use the SCT Device Updater to add or remove any custom tune (.CEF) files you have downloaded or created. If you need to rename a file after it has been modified, the SCT Device Updater will also take care of that. The SCT Device Updater has the ability to find any .CEF files that you’ve saved on a computer as well, so if you didn’t put them in the right folder they aren’t lost forever.

This video from SCT Performance walks you through the entire process of how to use the SCT Device Updater. If you want to learn more about the software, you can head over to the SCT website.