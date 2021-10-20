How To Load A Custom Tune Into Your SCT Or Bully Dog Device

By Brian Wagner October 20, 2021

SCT and Bully Dog devices are designed to unlock the hidden horsepower of your vehicle’s engine. You can use one of the preloaded tunes in your device, or grab a CloudTune that SCT and Bully Dog provide to make a change to your vehicle’s tune. You can also use a custom tune from an SCT or Bully Dog dealer, and this video shows you how to upload a custom tune with the SCT Device Updater.

The SCT Device Updater is the link between you and your device — it’s the portal that’s used to transfer files from a computer to the tuner. SCT Device Updater is also in charge of making sure that your programmer has the latest updates installed after they’ve been released. You will also use the SCT Device Updater to transfer your Livelink Data Log files to your device when you’re data logging a vehicle. If you need the stock calibration file for your vehicle the SCT Device Updater has you covered — it saves this file during the tuning/flash process.

You need to use the SCT Device Updater to add or remove any custom tune (.CEF) files you have downloaded or created. If you need to rename a file after it has been modified, the SCT Device Updater will also take care of that. The SCT Device Updater has the ability to find any .CEF files that you’ve saved on a computer as well, so if you didn’t put them in the right folder they aren’t lost forever.

This video from SCT Performance walks you through the entire process of how to use the SCT Device Updater. If you want to learn more about the software, you can head over to the SCT website.

Article Sources

Bully Dog
https://bullydog.com
(407) 776-2667
SCT Performance
https://www.sctflash.com
(407) 776-2667

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

What is RFI in Your Ignition System and How Do You Defeat It?

