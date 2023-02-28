How To Upgrade Your First Generation Mustang’s Brakes

A disk brake conversion is the perfect way to improve a vehicle’s ability to stop. The task of converting a vehicle from drum to disk brakes has been made simple thanks to kits like those from Performance Online (POL). In this video, we learn how to convert a first-generation mustang from drum to disk brakes using one of POL’s “BlackOut” edition disk brake kits and power brake booster.

POL designed its BlackOut conversion kits to come with everything you need to complete the disk brake conversion. Included in the kit are the rotors, four-piston calipers, brake pads, bearings, seals, dust caps, spindle nuts, rubber brake hoses, caliper mounting brackets, and hardware. The BlackOut power brake conversion removes the manual brake system and also comes with everything you need for installation.

The disk brake conversion process is actually pretty simple thanks to the design of POL’s kit. You literally just need to remove the old drum brakes, add the caliper mount, and install the disk brakes. There’s no special fabrication required, and you don’t have to change the OEM brake lines. The power brake booster does require some minor firewall modifications, but it’s nothing that you can’t tackle at home. You’ll also need to install a new brake pedal for the power brake conversion, but this bolts into the pedal assembly without any modifications.

This video from POL provides tons of great tips and shows you everything you need to know to install the BlackOut disk conversion and power brake booster. You can learn more about these kits right here on the Performance Online website.