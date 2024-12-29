HPDE and Autocross Roaring into Mustang Week Texas

Have you ever imagined tearing up the racetrack in your Mustang? Or perhaps you’re a seasoned driver ready to take on a new challenge? Mustang Week Texas presents Track Attack—an adrenaline-pumping event at the legendary Motor Speedway Resort (MSR) Houston on April 24, 2025!

Whether you’re a novice eager to learn or a pro looking for excitement, Track Attack offers four exhilarating experiences tailored to every Mustang enthusiast:

High-Performance Driving Experience (HPDE)

Autocross

Mustang Week Track Experience

Karting

Master the Track with HPDE

For drivers looking to elevate their skills, the High-Performance Driving Experience (HPDE) is the ultimate learning opportunity. This non-competitive program allows participants to explore their Mustang’s capabilities under the guidance of expert instructors. You’ll gain valuable performance driving techniques and enhance your vehicle control—all within the safety of a racetrack.

HPDE is designed for novice and intermediate drivers eager to refine their abilities while experiencing the electrifying rush of the track. Intermediate drivers will have less instruction, but more laps than novice drivers Plus, every HPDE participant receives a limited-edition Track Attack t-shirt, a perfect memento of a day filled with high-octane learning and fun.

Cone Carving Action

Think you’ve mastered precision driving? Put your skills to the test in the Mustang Week Autocross sessions. This activity features a challenging cone course designed to push your Mustang’s handling and braking capabilities, as well as your own finesse behind the wheel.

Autocross is open to both newcomers and experienced drivers. Two thrilling sessions await you: Thursday at MSR Houston and Saturday at Moody Gardens. Each course promises unique twists and turns, ensuring no two runs feel the same.

Take It Easy with the Track Experience

Not every adventure has to be about speed. The Mustang Week Track Experience offers a more laid-back way to revel in the spirit of the event:

Parade Laps: Enjoy a leisurely cruise around the track, taking in the sights at a comfortable pace.

Ride-Alongs: Jump into a demo vehicle for an exhilarating high-speed lap, piloted by a professional driver.

This package also includes a Track Attack t-shirt, giving you a tangible reminder of your time on the track.

Rev Up the Competition with Karting

Looking for even more excitement? The karting course at MSR Houston is calling your name. Whether you’re in it for fun runs or competing in the Mustang Week Cup Challenge, karting offers high-speed thrills on a smaller scale.

The stakes are high during the Cup Challenge—the official Mustang Week kart race. Battle it out wheel-to-wheel with fellow drivers for a $500 prize and the coveted Mustang Week Cup trophy. This isn’t just karting; it’s a showdown of skill and speed.

Celebrate the Mustang Legacy

Track Attack at MSR Houston is more than just a day at the racetrack—it’s a celebration of the Mustang legacy and the passionate community behind it. From thrilling track moments to bonding with fellow enthusiasts, it’s the perfect way to ignite Mustang Week Texas.

Whether you’re chasing lap times, exploring new skills, or simply soaking up the vibrant atmosphere, Track Attack promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss your chance to join the action. Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today.

Are You Ready to Answer the Call?

Gear up, hit the track, and let the excitement of Mustang Week Texas take over. The road to adventure starts here—are you ready? Buy Tickets NOW at MustangWeek.com.