Iconic Racin’ Jason Turbo Fox-Body Mustang For Sale

Back in June of 2019, we wrote to honor Racin’ Jason Betwarda’s legacy at the 20th anniversary of his passing. Betwarda was one of the biggest names in the Fox game, and paved the way for many Fox-body drag car builders, especially those of the turbocharged variety.

We received word this week that the Racin’ Jason Mustang is officially for sale. The car was brought back to life by Betwarda’s friend Joe Caldwell, who has owned and raced it since.

Very sad however the time has come for a new home….. Own a piece of Pro 5.0 History and most iconic Mustang in Turbo Drag Racing History. Fastest Pro 5.0, First Pro 5.0 in the 7’s, First Pro 5.0 over 185mph and winner of many other Drag Racing Event’s in the 1990’s. Legendary Racin’ Jason famed 1987 Mustang GT Convertible is For Sale turn key!!! Meticulously restored to remain true to theme and tradition’s while modernizing it for 6-second 200mph performance, safety and consistency. NHRA Cert 25.3, C&F Race Car’s updated back half chassis, 4 link, Wishbone, and Team Z Motorsports Front Suspension and Strange Dbl adj, Brakes and Shaft.Duttweiler Performance 414” Aluminum SBF, Yates Heads by Ernie Elliot, Diamond Piston’s 9:8-1, Bryant Billet Crank and Rods, T&D, Jesel, Weaver Dry Sump, Hogan Sheet Medal Intake, Accu-Fab 105mm, C&F Custom SS Headers, Hot Side and Exhaust, Turbonetics Twin 88mm Turbo’s, Chiseled Performance PT4000 Cooler&Tank, Atomizer 160’s, Meziere Ext Water Pump, BS3, Fire and Air System’s, Professionally Wired by Race Wires and on and on. ATI Race Power Glide, Pro Torque EV Converter. All new!! Dynoed at 1700rwhp at 30psi, will make 1850@36psi tuned and ready to Race and enjoy. Car had 1-500’ shakedown pass off the foot brake and went 148mph letting off. This car has been in 20 Magazine’s-10 Cover’s, Wing has been signed by the Betwarda Family and many Pro 5.0 Legends. I also have lot’s of cool Memorabilia that will go with car as well. $115k inv and will take Best Reasonable Offer. No Trades! Will not discuss offer’s in the “comments” so please do not ask. Serious Buyers only. Thank you,Joe 914-557-7575 Posted by Racin Jason Mustang on Saturday, March 7, 2020

A quick history lesson for those who might not be familiar with this Fox, it ran its first 7-second pass of 7.81 at 185 mph in 1995 at New Jersey’s Englishtown Raceway Park (followed immediately by a 7.79 at 182). The following year, it accomplished a best elapsed time of 7.56 at 185 mph thanks to a larger 388 cubic inch engine from Duttweiler, which is when the team realized that the car was at its limits. It was retired to storage, and replaced in competition by a 1993 notchback.

Unfortunately, Betwarda would never have a chance to revisit the convertible, as he passed in a tragic accident in the ’93 notchback not long after.

Years later, Joe Caldwell would bring the Fox out of storage and meticulously restore the car to its original glory. His goal was a 6-second quarter-mile pass. As it sits, the Mustang is turn-key ready for the strip.

The car has been outfitted with an SFI 25.3 cert cage, and a C&F Race Cars’ back half chassis update with a 4-link, Wishbone, and Team Z front suspension, and Strange double adjustable brakes and driveshaft.

The 1987 GT is powered by a Duttweiler Performance 414ci aluminum small-block Ford with Yates heads by Ernie Elliot, Diamond pistons (9.8:1), and Bryant billet crank and rods. A Weaver dry sump, Hogan’s Racing sheet metal intake, Accufab 105mm throttle body, and C&F custom stainless steel headers were chosen for the build, and Turbonetics twin 88mm turbochargers were chosen for boost. It was professionally wired by Racewires and has an ATI Powerglide transmission, Pro Torque EV converter, and much more.

It puts down 1,700 horsepower at the rear wheels at 30 psi and Caldwell says it is capable of 1,850 horsepower at 36 psi when tuned.

Not only is Racin’ Jason a stunning example of a blazing fast Fox, it is also an iconic piece of turbo Ford drag racing history, as the first Pro 5.0 in the 7’s, first Pro 5.0 over 185 mph, and multiple time event winner. It has been in 20 magazines with ten covers, and the wing of the car has been signed by the Betwarda family and many Pro 5.0 legends.The sale of the car will include Racin’ Jason memorabilia.

Caldwell says he has $115,000 invested, and will be taking the best reasonable offer that he receives. Whoever buys this beautiful Fox is sure to enjoy endless adrenaline rushing passes for years to come.