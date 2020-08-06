Ididit Performance Columns Give Company Image a Refresh

For a long time, the Ididit name was synonymous with vintage street applications. Several years ago, the team at Ididit took the deep dive into the performance aftermarket, but even still, the old persona lingers. Perhaps after so many years catering to a certain segment of the hobby, enthusiasts are simply having trouble shifting their concept of the company. Whatever the reason, Ididit wants to set the record straight. While the Ididit brand is still dominating in the classic space, it’s ready to tackle the new era of performance.

Ididit manufactures steering columns for domestic and imported performance vehicles alike, but of course we’ll be focusing on the Ford ones in this story. The performance columns are offered in two types: Pro-Lite and Pro-Fab. While the Pro-Lite line of columns hit the market first, delivering a lightweight factory look, Ididit soon learned of the need for the Pro-Fab variation — built for serious racers and car builders for the ultimate in weight reduction and performance.

At the time of publishing, Pro-Lite columns are available for 1965-1966 Mustangs, and Pro-Fab columns are available for Mustangs from 1979 up to 2020.

Pro-Lite

Looking to enjoy your 1965-1966 Mustang on the track or on the street? The Pro-Lite column weighs under six pounds — that’s just half the weight of a standard Ididit column, and is also considerably lighter than the OE version. But even with the lack of weight, the column packs a punch in terms of creature comforts. It includes self-canceling turn signals, four-way flashers, horn wiring, a 3-7/8-inch wiring plug, and a one-inch by .048 wall lower shaft. It collapses a full five inches for safety. The original dash mount is used for installation, as are Ididit’s plug-in wiring connectors, and most quick-release steering wheel hubs are compatible.

Pro-Fab

We’ll do a deeper dive into the Pro-Fab side of the line, because the impressive design is available for a larger variety of Mustangs. While it does not resemble the factory column like its Pro-Lite counterpart, the Pro-Fab column is designed for drag racing, road racing, autocross, and off-road racing applications. Because of this, Ididit designed these columns to wear under 4.5 pounds, and they feature a roller bearing to make turning easy, and a solid universal joint for greater reliability and a direct steering input. They columns are compatible with the factory dash mounts and the factory immediate shaft. Pro-Fab columns basically bolt right into the factory location. The main mounting brackets come already welded onto the main tube. Aluminum bushings are included to protect the brackets from being crushed.

While not included, Ididit recommends pairing this column with its quick release hub as well as a lightweight racing quick-release steering wheel for the ultimate in weight reduction over stock. As you would’ve probably guessed, this column is not intended for use on the street. And perhaps one of the most irresistible features of a Pro-Fab column? The price point! These columns retail for only $263.00. The quick-release hub is sold separately but will only put you back somewhere around $100 and welding it onto the column is the only bit of fabrication required during installation.

Installation

We already let you know that installing a Pro-Fab column in your Mustang is as easy as it gets, but just to drive the point home, here’s a super quick overview of what you can expect.

Included is a pair of aluminum plates with a rubber gasket, as well as a foam gasket in order to seal plates to the firewall. Mounting the foam gasket to the factory firewall studs before installing the column simplifies the installation.

After sliding the column through the firewall, the connection is made to the steering box and then the column is bolted in using locking nuts, ensuring that it is perfectly aligned with the factory upper mounting bracket. This is where those aforementioned aluminum spacers come into play. Utilize them to avoid crushing the brackets when tightening the fasteners. Voila! Installation complete. You will, however, need to cut your steering shaft to your preference before welding the quick-release hub spline onto the shaft.

Add-Ons

Of course, Ididit thought of just about everything while designing the newest columns. Available ultra-lightweight dash mounts pair to the Pro-Fab line for use with Racepak, Holley EFI, and AEM CD-5 and CD-7, and AiM digital dashes. They simply slide over the steering tube, clamp on, and are easily adjustable. Also available are Ididit steering column drops for tube chassis and rollcage-equipped cars utilizing the Pro-Lite or a 2-inch diameter steering column. These were created with Drag Week, True Street, and Pro-Touring type vehicles in mind. They are constructed out of a single piece of aircraft-grade 6061 billet aluminum and come with all the stainless steel hardware required for mounting to the under-dash bar.

The Ididit Performance line is sure to make waves with Mustang owners, as the original columns have been doing for years. Check back to FordMuscle.com soon, as we’ll be installing a more classic Tilt Floor Shift column in our Project F Word F-100!