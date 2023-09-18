If You’re Looking For Deals Fall Carlisle Is The Place To Be

The leaves are starting to change color, which means it’s time for the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Corral. The Carlisle PA Fairgrounds are going to be filled with anything automotive that can be bought, sold, or traded September 27-October 1. If you need it for your ride, chances are you’ll find it at the event known as “Fall Carlisle”.

How big is Fall Carlisle? Well, there will be over 8,100 vending spaces packed with items for sale. You’ll be able to find new original stock parts, aftermarket parts, rusty gold, and much more. There will be plenty of vendors selling collectibles, memorabilia, and other items that can be used to decorate your house or shop. If you’re looking for a new project vehicle, you can also find that at Fall Carlisle. There will be a massive car corral and an auction where you can purchase your dream ride.

The manufacturers midway at Fall Carlisle is going to have some of the biggest companies in the aftermarket lined up and ready to talk to customers. This is a great place to get some face time with reps from these companies so you can get answers about your current project. You can see all the companies that will be at Fall Carlisle online at CarlisleEvents.com.

There’s going to be more than just items for sale at Fall Carlisle, there will be cars on display as well. The AACA Car Club will have some great vehicles for you to check out. Anymotive Vending is bringing some cool non-automotive vehicles to show off, including motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and more.

You can learn more about what’s coming to the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Corral right here.