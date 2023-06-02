It’s that time of year when you need to start cranking up the air conditioning in your ride in most parts of the world. If your AC system sat idle all winter, chances are dust and other gross items settled into the system. LIQUI MOLY has created an AC System Cleaner to kit remove the dirt, bacteria, and mold that could be lurking in your AC system.

The AC System Cleaner’s cleaning solution does more than get rid of all the nasty things in an air conditioning system, it also will improve the efficiency and lifespan of your vehicle’s HVAC system. This solution will remove all the contaminations from the AC system’s evaporator and its casing. This AC System Cleaner will also remove those nasty odors that can be generated by the things that lurk in your AC system’s ducting. A clean air conditioning system is a happy system that will require less energy to run.

“The AC System cleaner is an essential tool to properly maintain a vehicle’s HVAC system,” said Eva Tran, LIQUI MOLY USA’s Director of Marketing. “Our customers trust us to provide high-quality products that deliver real results and our AC System cleaner is no exception. It’s easy to use, affordable, and keeps your vehicle’s interior air healthy and smelling fresh.”

So, if you’re tired of the nasty odors that your AC system pumps out after it sits idle all winter, or want to improve its performance you’ll want to look into this AC System Cleaner from LIQUI MOLY. You can learn more about the AC System Cleaner right here on LIQUI MOLY’s website.