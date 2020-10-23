It’s Car Show Time, So #goDRIVEit As QA1 Plans 2021 Cruises

By Randy Bolig October 23, 2020

It wasn’t that long ago when QA1 introduced the program called #goDRIVEit. The premise was to get like-minded enthusiasts to share images of them driving their hot rods. It’s been such a huge success, QA1 has developed a series of cruises that epitomize “driving it.”

With that in mind, QA1 has announced plans for a series of #goDRIVEit cruises in 2021, with dates to be announced during the upcoming winter months.

The 2021 cruising season will follow the same format as the overly successful 2020 set of #goDRIVEit cruises, which, according to QA1, brought more than 750 vehicles and nearly 1,500 people together for drives throughout Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin.

car show

With so much to see and do at each cruise, they really are must-attend happenings.

The cruises are designed as a way for everybody, no matter their vehicle, to get out of the house and spend a fun day cruising with family, friends, and other enthusiasts. The three 2020 cruises each followed a roughly 100-mile loop, giving attendees plenty of time to enjoy the scenery, stop for photos, and just enjoy the ride at their own pace. Each was designed around back roads and avoided major highways as much as possible:

The Get Out and #goDRIVEit Cruise in May took country roads through central Minnesota towards the Minnesota River Valley. The next cruise, The River Run, took place in early August and lead participants towards Red Wing before following the Mississippi River up towards the St. Croix. The final cruise, the Fall Colors Run in October, took participants through the scenic countryside of Lakeland, Hastings, and Cannon Falls. If you are interested in driving any of these routes yourself, the QA1.net/cruise page includes links to a Google Map of each route for you to follow.

car show

“We designed the routes to explore areas your GPS wouldn’t normally take you,” says Dave Kass, QA1’s marketing manager. “For 2021, we plan to create new routes with the same focus on combining long straightaways with awesome curvy roads, all while exploring the great scenery our area has to offer.”

QA1 believes vehicles are meant to be driven, not parked. All years, makes, and models are welcome at the cruises, and that includes the most pristine show cars to rusted-out backyard gems. We’re told that vehicles on the 2020 cruises ran the gamut, ranging from motorcycles to muscle cars to Porsches and Teslas. One even included Street Outlaws stars Tina and David Pierce.

“These cruises are the heart of what we do,” says Kass. “This is our core belief and mission: No matter what you drive, we want you to #goDRIVEit!”

Now is the time for you to join the movement and watch for the 2021 schedule at QA1.net/cruise.

