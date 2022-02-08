Joey Logano Crushes First-Ever Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

NASCAR fans are familiar with tracks around the United States and their racing schedule. However, the pre-season Clash at the Coliseum always throws a wrench in the spoke. This multi-day event leads to a final 150-lap race. Since 1977 Daytona has been the track of choice for the event, but this year it was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Stadium. The ¼-mile short course track played host to a battle of the baddest in Nascar with extremely tight corners and aggressive driving to keep fans entertained for 37.5 miles of racing.

While a multi-day event sounds like a chaotic choice in motorsports, it can easily be broken down into four main stages of racing. The first day is qualifying and the top 40 cars will move into one of four heats. Each heat is 25 laps and the top four advance to the Clash. If you didn’t win a top four spot in your heat, then you still had a chance to redeem yourself in the last chance race where the top three of two heats would advance to the Clash as well.

As you can imagine, 40 NASCAR vehicles on a short course track will result in some serious battles and contact. At one point Ryan Blaney was bumped by Erik Jones that resulted in a mechanical failure, this also resulted in Blaney throwing his HANS safety device onto the track aimed at Jones. Meanwhile Justin Haley and Kyle Larson tangled and ended Haley’s race after being put into the wall. However, through the constant contact, Ford Racing driver Logano maintained composure and was able to steal the lead from Kyle Busch near the end of the race. This resulted in Logano taking home the victory. This projected Logano into his second trip to victory lane at the Clash. In typical racer fashion, Logano’s wife is expected to have a baby after the big race day.

This is an amazing event. Congratulations to NASCAR — It’s such a huge step in our industry to be able to do this, put on an amazing race for everybody,” Logano said. “My wife’s having a baby tomorrow. Our third one. So pretty big weekend for us.

Logano’s victory marked the winning of the first race held at the Los Angeles Coliseum all while piloting a Ford NASCAR Next Gen Car!