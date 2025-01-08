Ken Block’s “Hoonitruck” Up for Auction at Barrett-Jackson 2025

The 1977 Ford F-150, known as the “Hoonitruck,” a custom build made by the late rally driver Ken Block, will cross the auction block at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale event from January 18-26, 2025.

This vehicle will be offered with no reserve. Block and the Hoonigan Racing Division designed and built the all-wheel-drive truck. It gained fame in the Gymkhana Drift video series.

Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, reflected on Block’s impact. “The genius and talent of Ken Block was taken far too early from all of us,” Jackson stated.

He recalled a memorable ride in one of Block’s all-wheel-drive vehicles in Scottsdale. The “Hoonitruck” represents Block’s spirit as a world-class rally driver and drifter. The “Hoonitruck” developed through a two-year collaboration between Block, the Hoonigan team, and Detroit Speed.

The truck features a 914 horsepower twin-turbo 3.5 liter EcoBoost V6 engine. Its engine delivers power through a custom all-wheel-drive system. Ford Performance designed a 3D-printed intake manifold.





Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson, spoke about Block’s personal connection to Ford trucks. “Ken was a dedicated family man and a top-notch competitor,” Davis noted.

Block came from a Ford family. He learned to drive in his father’s 1977 Ford F-150. He even performed his first burnout in it. Davis added that the truck represents all facets of Block’s life. It combines his family focus with his driving skills and his talent for building exceptional vehicles.





The “Hoonitruck” has a low and wide stance. It uses custom wheels with beadlocks and Toyo tires. The interior functions like a race car. It includes the Bosch Motorsports system with a trailer hitch, brake controller, boost control, and a screen with Ford Sync.

The “Hoonitruck” appeared in Hoonigan Media’s Gymkhana TEN film. Block drove the truck along Route 66 in Shamrock, Texas. It was also featured in Climbkhana TWO. This film documented Block’s climb of China’s 5,000-foot-high Tianmen Mountain highway.





To participate in the auction, interested parties can register to bid on the Barrett-Jackson website. Those wishing to consign a vehicle can also find information there.

General admission tickets and Barrett-Jackson Experiences hospitality packages are available for purchase for the Scottsdale Auction. Sammy Hagar and Friends will perform at the “Rock the Block” concert on January 17 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.